'I wanted to make sure I was part of that movement' — Midland football player reflects on social justice efforts

He planned to take a knee once he became eligible to play, but he didn’t want to break the news to coaching staff or his fellow players.

“I didn’t want it to be a big issue,” he said. “I wanted to get my message across and leave it at that. That was my starting block.”

That night came in September 2018 against during a road game against Concordia University in Seward.

Smith was facing conflicting emotions as he took the field in; on one end he was excited to take the field for the first time as a Midland football player.

On the opposite spectrum, he was thinking about the bigger picture.

“I was really amped up and juiced for the first game,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to get out there, but I was quiet in the sense that I was thinking about that bigger issue. One of the reasons I do this is for all those who can’t be heard because they didn’t have the platform.”

Smith said he wanted those voices to be heard.

“Kaepernick sacrificed with his issue,” he said. “He lost the NFL and endorsements. Luckily, people are starting to see that now.”

The first time he took a knee, Smith said he felt like it lasted for an eternity.