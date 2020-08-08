'I wanted to make sure I was part of that movement' — Midland football player reflects on social justice efforts

Keenan Smith has never been afraid to get his message across while on the football field.
The red-shirt senior running back at Midland University grew up just outside San Francisco. He remembers when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took his first knee to protest social injustice and police brutality in 2016.
“I heard the backlash when he just first took a knee,” Smith, 24, said. “I was kind of skeptical, but after doing research, I understood completely.”
Smith previously played football at San Mateo County Community College before transferring to Midland. While he was there, Smith said he remembered his coaches bringing the team together to discuss the movement sparked by Kaepernick.
“Our coaches brought us together and said, ‘if you want to take a knee, do it and if not we’re still here for you,’” Smith said. “I knew coming into Nebraska and into a small town that it was going to be different.”
Smith added that he knew he would be standing out in a predominantly white community.
“I felt like I just needed to be a little more careful going into this community,” he said.
When he came to Midland, Smith made himself a promise that he would get involved in the social justice movement that Kaepernick created on the football field.
He planned to take a knee once he became eligible to play, but he didn’t want to break the news to coaching staff or his fellow players.
“I didn’t want it to be a big issue,” he said. “I wanted to get my message across and leave it at that. That was my starting block.”
That night came in September 2018 against during a road game against Concordia University in Seward.
Smith was facing conflicting emotions as he took the field in; on one end he was excited to take the field for the first time as a Midland football player.
On the opposite spectrum, he was thinking about the bigger picture.
“I was really amped up and juiced for the first game,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to get out there, but I was quiet in the sense that I was thinking about that bigger issue. One of the reasons I do this is for all those who can’t be heard because they didn’t have the platform.”
Smith said he wanted those voices to be heard.
“Kaepernick sacrificed with his issue,” he said. “He lost the NFL and endorsements. Luckily, people are starting to see that now.”
The first time he took a knee, Smith said he felt like it lasted for an eternity.
On top of every other emotion running through his head, Smith said he was scared and nervous about what he was doing.
“It was a lot of emotion all at once,” he said. “It was like a sigh of relief after the anthem was done.”
The backlash from his action was immediate. After he took a knee, Smith said he was called a “coward” and “disrespectful.” Those comments weren’t just limited to players on the field.
“It didn’t just come from players, it came from fans, staff and even if certain coaches didn’t say it, you could feel they were disrespected,” Smith said.
Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Smith said he was brought in to talk with the coaching staff and decision makers in the university about how the team would approach the upcoming season.
Following that meeting, Smith said a decision was made to keep the team inside the locker room during the anthem. Smith agreed with the decision, but he admitted that he didn’t feel comfortable with it.
“I didn’t want that because I didn’t want to take away their rights as well,” he said.
Lawrence Chatters, vice president of student affairs, said, in his personal opinion, student athletes have the right to take a knee.
“I do believe that, under our current constitution and freedom of speech and expression, that that is covered,” he said. “That’s my personal opinion on it.”
Chatters added that he would hope any individual who decides to take a knee or take any action representative of a specific issue would consult their teammates.
“Traditionally, you put on the same uniform, you go out, you represent the same organization,” he said. “So, that’s what I have talked to student athletes in the past about.”
Chatters said the decision to remain in the locker room during the national anthem was representative of the overall will of the team.
“It’s my understanding that that’s the conclusion that they came to, as a team,” he said.
Chatters said the university would never punish an athlete for choosing to take a knee, but it also wouldn’t come out to directly stand behind the action.
“Our student athletes here at Midland are adults,” he said. “They are people who think on their own, they succeed on their own, they fail on their own and they stand on their own,” he said.
Chatters said, as an administration, Midland isn’t obligated to stand behind or not stand behind the decisions of a student.
“We believe here at Midland in the idea of a liberal arts education, which is essentially that we teach our students how to think. We don’t teach them what to think, which eventually leads me to say they make their own decision.”
Chatters added that he believed the university offered several options for students to voice their beliefs while on campus.
“We actually seek to offer additional opportunities for students to share their opinions, views, expressions and such in a safe place,” he said. “It’s a complex issue; some people may consider it divisive and others may not but, again, we’re dealing with adults here, so it’s something that we have to really consider as such.”
Smith is the only son in his family, which he said gave his parents, especially his mother, concerns when he departed for Nebraska.
“My mom saw it from the perspective of me being her baby boy going into a white territory and I don’t have the backup that I would have from the bay,” he said. “She worried about my safety or people coming after me for bringing the issue to light.”
Tra’shell Reese, Smith’s mother, agreed.
“It’s nerve wracking when your child goes away to college, especially at Midland where I don’t know anything other than there not being many people of color,” she said.
Reese said she was scared when Smith told her that he would be kneeling during the national anthem.
She didn’t know if he was aware of the different kinds of prejudices he would face in a place so unfamiliar to him.
“When I see Nebraska, I think the south,” she said. “I told him it’s not the same as him doing it here in San Francisco. There’s not the same level of support. I was proud of him, but as the mother of a black man, I was worried.”
Reese said she understood why her son decided to take a stand against racial injustice.They were the same values he was taught as a child.
“I think it’s important for everyone to take a stand and to make a point for what’s right and what’s not right,” she said. “It’s never been about the flag or disrespect. It’s been about acknowledging that what is happening is not humane.
Smith comes from a family where 10 of its grandchildren are boys. Reese said her son serves as an example to those young children.
“Making that stand so they don’t have to experience those things is a big deal,” she said.
Smith said he didn’t experience much of a culture shock when moving to Fremont in 2018, but he noted that it felt it was a tight-knit community that its community members cared greatly about.
However, there have been times where Smith said he has noticed shocked expressions from people when he walks into a store or other seemingly insignificant things that can be overlooked.
“When I realized that some of this stuff was just ignorance, I took it for what it is,” he said.
He’s also become involved in social issues off the field. As the vice president of the Black Student Union at Midland, Smith was involved in several protests earlier this summer in Fremont surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Branden Mills, president of the Black Student Union, said Smith’s enthusiasm for black culture was apparent from the first time the two met.
“Once I told him that there was a BSU, he was on board quicker than anybody I had ever talked to about it,” Mills, a senior psychology and sociology double major, said.
Mills said athletes who choose to kneel during the anthem show awareness for important issues.
“For him to do that, it’s pretty outstanding because you’re showing awareness and a lot of people may not know the message behind it; but for those who don’t, it gives them a question and that can start a conversation,” Mills said.
Smith said he has come to love Fremont and that only pushes him harder to fight for change. He said he’s had to overcome biases of his own while he has settled in the area.
“Just like everyone else has their biases or opinions based on the media, we’re all human and I have the same thing,” he said. “My initial opinion has definitely changed.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.