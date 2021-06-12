'I was really proud of her:' 9-year-old sells dozens of paintings during pop-up gallery

Whether it was following along with YouTube videos to learn a new skill or just freestyling on a blank canvas, Delilah would spend hours working on her painting.

“Everybody’s really supportive and always asking if she can make them something,” Abby said.

While the money she raised from the paintings was surprising, Abby said that was never the goal. Rather, Abby said Delilah wanted to showcase her paintings because of her interest in arts and crafts.

That passion made it even more special to see Delilah’s hard work pay off.

“To see the whole community kind of rally behind her, and I mean everybody showed up, and to have people be disappointed when she sold out was really impressive,” Abby said. “I’m just really proud of her and it was nice to see her work pay off like that.”

Delilah had just one piece of advice for painters like her who want to share their hard work.

“Never give up,” she said.