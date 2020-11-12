 Skip to main content
Ice storm delays construction schedule
Ice storm delays construction schedule

  • Updated
Road construction

Morningside Road was originally scheduled to be closed between Old Highway 8 and Howard Road from Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Nov. 13, due to construction on the water main.

Monday’s ice storm caused a delay in the construction activities. The new construction dates are Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 15. The detour route remains unchanged.

If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 402-727-2636.

