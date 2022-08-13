Identical twins, 93, enjoy life at Dunklau Gardens

If a joyful heart is good medicine, you’d think Jean Tiedje and Joan Scheer could be pharmacists.

The 93-year-old, identical twins live at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, where they laugh a lot and dispense their good humor to others.

“They’re always joyful,” said Lori Coffield, unit secretary. “They’re never in a bad mood. They’re always laughing or making other people laugh.”

Scheer came to the skilled care facility in 2020 and Tiedje came to live with her sister in 2021. They share a room along with a lifetime of loyal sisterhood undiminished by the years.

“Sometimes, Jean will be sleeping and Joan will be in the recliner next to her or vice versa,” Coffield said.

The sisters were born in 1929 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, while the family lived on a farm near Irvington. The family later moved to Arlington. The sisters would have other siblings: Greta, Carl, Dave and Mary.

Family members say the baby twins were small, but healthy.

And since their dad and mom, Walter and Myrtle, were first-time parents, they hired a young woman to help care for them the first few months.

When the twins were babies, their parents marked their feet with some sort of color to help tell them apart, said Scheer’s daughter-in-law, Nancy.

Tiedje was said to be the first baby to start walking — just a few months before her sister. When Tiedje walked by her sister, Scheer would raise her arms to be picked up.

Their mother recalled that the twins had their own little language, said Scheer’s daughter, Corrine Brown of Elkhorn.

“Nobody else knew what they were talking about, but they seemed to understand each other,” Carl Dein said.

Dein remembers how much his twin sisters looked alike.

“Nobody could tell them apart,” he said, noting that the twins just played along when people mistook one sister for the other.

And the twins always dressed alike, Brown added.

Growing up during the dry and dusty days of the Great Depression wasn’t easy.

“It didn’t rain,” Joan Scheer remembered.

The family lived on a dairy farm, where the twins milked cows. The girls walked a little more than a mile to a country school and graduated from Arlington High School.

That summer, they went to what is now Midland University in Fremont. Due to a teacher shortage, the sisters could attend school for the summer and earn a certificate to teach that fall, Brown said.

The next summer, they attended Wayne State College to earn a certificate that let them teach for the next two years.

Both taught in country schools.

The women stayed with school board members in their homes, Nancy Scheer said.

One twin stayed with a school board member, who was a farmer, and she milked cows to help pay for her room and board.

Joan Scheer walked to school early in the morning in the winter to fill a potbelly stove with wood or corn cobs to heat the building for her students.

Tiedje’s future husband, LeRoy, would ride his motorcycle by the country school where she taught near Bennington.

“I think they met on Main Street in Bennington,” Brown said. “When he proposed, he said he was getting a farm and needed a wife.”

The Tiedjes married in March 1949.

“When they were first married, mom milked cows with my dad,” Brown said.

Scheer’s husband Gerald, known as Tony, lived on a farm across the road, north of Arlington.

“Tony went into the Army and I think the first we knew Tony and Joan had any connection was that Tony started writing letters to Joan when he was in the army,” Carl Dein said.

The Scheers married in March 1950 and lived at Arlington.

Tony Scheer would become known for his culinary skills. The Scheers’ son, Cal, said his dad and his buddies built smokers and he smoked hogs.

“He made gallons of barbecue sauce,” Carl Dein recalled.

Tony Scheer catered weddings and cooked for veterans’ events and even certain companies. He cooked for Nebraska’s football team when members came to town for a fundraiser and played local residents.

Nancy Scheer said her mother-in-law had a huge garden and made good baked beans and potato salad.

Joan and Tony Scheer enjoyed going fishing and traveling. They made trips to California, Arizona, Minnesota and the state of Washington.

Both sisters had children.

The Tiedjes raised six children — Connie, Verlin, Corrine, Claus and Chari — on a farm near Bennington. A son, Kevin, died in a car accident.

Today, Jean Tiedje has 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Brown said her mom began bowling after her youngest child was born and bowled in leagues until she was almost 90. After her children were almost grown, Tiedje worked at a nursing home and then at Mount Michael Abbey.

“Her hobby was tending her beautiful and very large flower garden,” Brown said.

The Scheers raised three children — Cal, Deb and George — in Arlington.

Joan now has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Nancy Scheer said family members debated about having the twins together in the same room at Dunklau, wondering if it would work out, but it’s worked.

“It has been probably the best thing for not only Jean and Joan, but for us as family, knowing they’re together and they’re happy,” she said. “That has really taken some worry off our minds.”

Brown added another thought.

“It’s giving them their best life,” she said. “Their best life is together.”

The twins have a strong connection.

“My mom (Jean) would always tell complete strangers, when she started to have dementia, ‘I’m a twin, you know,’” Brown said. “It’s their first identity.”

Nancy Scheer shared a similar experience about her mother-in-law.

“We could not get Joanie out of the grocery store, because she would tell everybody she was a twin,” Scheer said.

Coffield said the twins are a joy to be around.

Andrea Svoboda, Dunklau’s admissions coordinator, notes how that joy affects others.

“The two girls will get the giggle fits,” Svoboda said. “It kind of gets the whole environment in a good spirit and a good mood and gets the giggles spread.”