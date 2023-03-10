Nationally known illusionist David Corn is coming to Fremont.

Calvary Baptist Church is hosting the Houston man during performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, in the church at 904 N. Bell St.

The family friendly shows are free and the public is invited. While there is no cost for the shows, tickets are required due to limited seating capacity at the church, said the Rev. Steve Cheuvront, pastor.

To register for tickets visit bit.ly/3LjU2Iq

“David is a nationally recognized illusionist,” Cheuvront said. “He’s been traveling the country with his family for over a decade. They provide family fun and amazement. It’s a fun show for the whole family.”

Corn’s wife, Joy, participates as his assistant in the hour- and half-long show.

Two of their children, a 6-year-old daughter, Addisyn, and 4-year-old son, Landon, also will be in the shows.

Corn presents small and large illusions.

“He’s got a video on YouTube and on Eventbrite that shows the variety and high quality of his illusions,” Cheuvront said.

Corn told the Fremont Tribune that shows at the church will include tricks where someone disappears and then reappears. The family’s dog, a Maltese named, “Zoey,” will appear as well.

Other tricks include squishing someone to be only 6 inches tall and folding someone else into a little box.

In the church shows, Corn talks about his hope in Christ.

Corn said the church is donating these shows to the community.

Shows also are being donated to local schools.

“We hope to get into the public school to provide a free magic show for an assembly and then invite the students to the major show Wednesday or Thursday night,” Cheuvront said.

At the schools, Corn presents a show called “Magic and Morality,” which he describes in a YouTube video.

The school shows involve character principles to help students be successful.

“We interweave professional illusions and life-changing talks with a hilarious presentation,” Corn said. “We have performed in over 37 schools in 14 states across the country.”

Corn said presentations are customized to the school’s needs.

“At this stage in life, it’s so important for young people to realize that the decisions they make today are going to affect them the rest of their lives,” Corn said in the video.

Corn said shows cover topics such as bullying, substance abuse, character and hard work.

He said if students are being bullied, they need to talk to someone instead of holding it in and doing something they’ll regret for the rest of their lives.

“One simple act of kindness of reaching out to someone who is hurting can actually save a fellow student’s life,” Corn said.

Students shouldn’t let their family, finances, lives and dreams by drugs and alcohol.

They also need to understand that simple, hard work is vital to them achieving their dreams.

“Small things, like doing homework, can set the stage for them to be a success for the rest of their lives,” Corn said.

Cheuvront told why Calvary Baptist is bringing the event to Fremont.

“We want to engage our community,” Cheuvront said. “It’s a great opportunity to have him, since he travels nationally.”

Corn hopes people attend the shows.

“We’re trying to provide good quality, clean, family entertainment,” Corn said. “The church wants the community to know that they love them and to provide something they would all really enjoy.”

Cheuvront hopes the public will attend shows at the church.

“I think they’ll benefit from a fun night together as a family, laughing with their community and hopefully find some new friends here in town,” Cheuvront said.

In the future, the church plans to have its annual Vacation Bible School, June 4-7. More than 100 people attend the Independent Baptist Church.

More information about the church is available on its website at: calvarybaptistfremont.org