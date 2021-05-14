'I'm just very, very grateful:' Engel reflects on time at FHS

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking back, Engel said she was unsure about what the future would hold. Her entire performing arts career led to this opportunity. Now, it wasn’t clear when, or if, she would ever see that hard work rewarded.

“Once you get out of high school, your opportunities to do things like musicals or plays are very minimal, just because you need to have professional experience or you need to actually be majoring in that to be involved in college,” she said. “I was worried that I wasn’t going to have those opportunities available to me when they were most accessible.”

During the first semester of her senior year, Engel said she was still unsure if there would even be a senior musical.

“One thing that Mr. Harman told us as a choir was that he didn’t even think we were going to make it past Labor Day,” she said. “So we were just kind of waiting to see how all the sports would go.”

In December, Engel finally received the news she had been waiting for since the school year started.