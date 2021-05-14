'I'm just very, very grateful:' Engel reflects on time at FHS

For Shannon Engel, school has always been synonymous with the stage.
The Fremont High School senior can remember having a passion for performing arts ever since she was a third-grade student at Milliken Park Elementary. Her first exposure to the high school’s annual musical came that year when she auditioned for a children’s role in the department’s rendition of “State Fair.”
“I knew from a young age that music was something that I wanted to be a part of,” she said.
Engel earned the role and got her first taste of the annual musical that year. Just three years later, she would get another opportunity to become involved in the musical.
“(Vocal Music Director Mark Harman) reached out to some of the kids that had been involved in ‘State Fair’ and invited them back to do ‘The Music Man’ in 2015, so I was also involved in that show as well,” Engel said.
Those opportunities to get her foot in the door were critical for Engel as she transitioned from middle school to high school.
“I knew Mr. Harman from doing the musicals in my elementary school years,” she said. “It was the drama department, which is separate from the musical, where I kind of had to work my way up to things.”
Engel said those early opportunities to perform as a child helped affirm her passion for music and the performing arts.
“Knowing that I had already started to do things made me a lot more confident when I got to high school,” she said. “I knew that if I just continue to do what I was doing and as long as I was staying true to myself, I would end up where I needed to be.”
The opportunity finally came for Engel to perform as a junior in the annual musical last year. Only juniors and seniors can perform in the production, so she stayed involved by playing the cello in the orchestra pit as a freshman and sophomore.
She was less than a week away from taking on the lead role of Mary Poppins in the department’s rendition of the musical when the school closed its doors to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While initially announced as a temporary closure, FPS never returned to in-person learning for the rest of the spring semester.
“The initial reaction was definitely like ripping off a giant band-aid,” Engel said. “Leading up to the full cancelation of school, we didn’t really know what was going on. There wasn’t a lot of information coming to us.”
When she found out the performance would not reach the stage, Engel said she went through “a miniature five stages of grief.”
“Just having something so big that you’ve wanted for so long be taken away right before it comes to fruition was really tough,” she said.
Looking back, Engel said she was unsure about what the future would hold. Her entire performing arts career led to this opportunity. Now, it wasn’t clear when, or if, she would ever see that hard work rewarded.
“Once you get out of high school, your opportunities to do things like musicals or plays are very minimal, just because you need to have professional experience or you need to actually be majoring in that to be involved in college,” she said. “I was worried that I wasn’t going to have those opportunities available to me when they were most accessible.”
During the first semester of her senior year, Engel said she was still unsure if there would even be a senior musical.
“One thing that Mr. Harman told us as a choir was that he didn’t even think we were going to make it past Labor Day,” she said. “So we were just kind of waiting to see how all the sports would go.”
In December, Engel finally received the news she had been waiting for since the school year started.
“I was just very, very grateful,” she said. “At that point, I was wrapping up the one acts season and was named most outstanding performer in Class A, so even though things weren’t going exactly the way that I thought they were going to go, I was still really happy with how my senior year was playing out.”
Engel played the role of Wednesday Adams in the department’s rendition of “The Addams Family.” She said the role was an exciting challenge because of Wednesday’s personality.
“Wednesday is very dark; She makes really dark jokes and never smiles,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’m a person who is super bubbly, outgoing and I smile all the time.”
The years of work finally paid off when Engel was able to take the stage and perform in a leading role for the first time as a senior.
Her path to the stage may have been halted by the pandemic, but Engel said she would haven’t have changed her high school experience despite the obstacles.
“I still had an amazing one last season,” she said. “I got to perform in the musical and people got to come watch us and I got to play a role that I wanted to play. I’m just really happy with how things went.”
Engel will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University where she plans to pursue a vocal music education major while minoring in theater and German.
“My plan right now is to combine the three things that I liked doing the most in high school and my end goal is to either end up performing music or educating in a classroom,” she said.
Reflecting on her time at Fremont Public Schools, Engel said she will look back on the connections and friendships she made as a student.
“I’m just really thankful for how Fremont really tries to make connections with their students,” she said. “I think that’s so important, you know, building relationships with people and checking in on them and making sure that they’re doing OK. I will definitely miss that as I move on to college.”