Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association has awarded $500 scholarships for the 20-21 academic year to six junior year nursing students at Midland University.

The six recipients are Heather Bills, Emily Nyffeler, Vivian Sanchez, Emily Overturf, Connor Frank, and Stephanie Celio. The recipients exemplify high nursing ideals, have a passion for nursing, and were recommended by the Midland University Nursing Department.

One of the objectives of the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association is to enhance the education of nursing students with financial support at Midland University.

The recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at the 95th Annual Nursing Alumni Luncheon/Celebration to be held in April 2021.

