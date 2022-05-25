In-person Relay for Life event planned in Fremont

Like other event organizers, Diane Wilson saw how COVID-19 altered an annual fundraiser that helps in the fight against cancer.

That’s why she is so pleased that an in-person event is planned this year for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County.

The free event is set from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the Midland University campus in Fremont. The public is invited to the event which will include a silent auction, Scouty’s Shaved Ice, food available from Hy-Vee, and live music provided by “Not U Two.”

This is the first in-person event since 2019.

Now after a two-year absence, this event will allow participants to gather to:

Celebrate with survivors.

Remember those who’ve lost their battle with cancer.

Renew a commitment to continue to fight back against the disease.

“The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in our lives in many ways,” said Wilson, longtime event organizer. “It stopped us from going to worship, physically attending meetings, dining out, and gathering with friends. One thing it did not stop was cancer.”

It also didn’t stop people from working to raise money and awareness.

“While we were not able to be together for the past two years at a Relay For Life event, there have been many participants across the world still raising funds and pursuing the fight against this disease,” Wilson said.

Event organizers are excited about the in-person event.

“We have missed gathering with our friends, but most of all, we have missed seeing our survivors and celebrating with them,” Wilson said.

The theme of the 2022 event is “Where Everything Old is New Again!”

Survivors and/or teams are still able to register at relayforlife.org/dodgecone.

Luminaria are available from any team member, by emailing rfldodge1@gmail.com or by calling Stephanie at 402-690-3734.

To learn more about or to donate to the Relay For Life celebration, visit relayforlife.org/dodgecone and follow them on Facebook at Relay For Life of Dodge County NE.

All activities will take place outside to continue practice of health safety protocols.

The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally working together to help save lives from cancer.

