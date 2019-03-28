After spending two nights on the second floor of their Winslow home, as icy flood water mixed with heating oil from the furnace of their submerged basement started to fill the main floor below, Ralph and Lana Weatherly were evacuated. It was Friday, March 15, two days after devastating flood waters started to close roads and cripple neighborhoods across eastern Nebraska.
Last week, the Weatherlys returned to their home for the first time to assess the damage. Two cars and a motorcycle were destroyed, along with everything in their garage. The house was covered in mud and water. By this past Wednesday, they hadn’t even seen the damage to their basement -- it was still completely submerged, and they’d been told to pump the water out slowly, or else the building's foundation could collapse. A sludgy mire of mud had taken over what once was their lawn.
“It bothered me, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Ralph, 67. “There’s no use crying over spilt milk. It’s just sad that you get up at this age, and now you’ve got to start all over.”
For Lana, 70, it was a nearly unbearable sight.
“I didn’t even want to come back in here. A woman’s house, you know, and everything’s destroyed,” she said. “I look around and all my stuff is filled with mud. Where do you start? What do you do?”
This week, as the more than 100 residents returned to their homes to assess the damage from last week’s flooding, many faced similar scenes -- and similar questions.
According to numbers provided by Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith, 40 of the 51 buildings inspected by Wednesday received yellow tags, marking them as non-habitable and in need of repairs but allowing limited entry. Another six were red tagged because their foundations had collapsed. Another four received yellow tags marking them as “emergency entry only.”
Winslow Fire Chief Zachary Klein said he was only aware of two houses that had not taken on water on their first floors, after a mix of ice, melting snow, frosted ground and cresting rivers led to devastating and historic flooding throughout the region.
On Thursday March 14, the town’s floodgate gave out, prompting evacuations. Soon, travel within the small town became impossible, Klein said. A nearby levee had overflowed by more than two feet, Klein added.
About 20 residents needed to be rescued on March 15, including the Weatherlys. The Winslow Fire Department couldn’t access its equipment, Klein said, and so rescues were coordinated with the Hooper Fire Department. Another nine residents were rescued in rural areas surrounding Winslow.
Last week, officials and residents worked to get the town in some working order -- they cleaned up the Fire Department and Community Center on Main Street, made the streets passable and started allowing residents to return to their homes to grab belongings and assess damage.
By this Thursday, officials were still working to get the town’s sewer and water back in order. Building inspectors had come through town and a Disaster Survivors Assistance team from FEMA had been registering residents for disaster aid and passing along referrals for other services. Mountains of tattered couches, slabs of plywood and other debris had accumulated near the center of town -- S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse was on site by Wednesday with equipment to help start the debris cleanup process.
“The rest of it’s sweat, labor and paperwork,” Klein said.
On Wednesday, just getting around Winslow was still difficult. Many roads were covered in thick and uneven coats of mud and dirt. Some stretches of sidewalks were nearly consumed by muk and standing water. There was still only one way in and out of town -- via Highway 77, which was limited to one lane, navigated by a pilot car.
A bumpy drive over West Railroad Street takes drivers from Highway 77 to Main Street, where residents could find flurries of activity surrounding the Winslow Fire Department and the Community Center this week. On Tuesday afternoon, FEMA was set up behind the fire department, meeting with residents, as workers unloaded a truck filled with supplies like water bottles into the Community Center across the street. Volunteers had been asked to register at the Fire Department. On Facebook, the fire department issued a call for volunteers to come out on Saturday at 10 a.m. to help residents with their homes.
There was a hum of a generator coming from nearby Smiley’s Bar, where owner John Wagner was trying to dry out his waterlogged floor with two fans. He and his two sons Marcus and Matt, who also own the place, have spent days scooping out mud and hauling out destroyed furniture.
At the height of the flooding, water had created a lake inside the bar, Wagner said -- he said he watched as chairs floated around the bar via surveillance footage before electricity was cut in town. He wasn’t sure if the chairs could be salvaged. Outside, a beer garden was consumed by mud. Wagner and his sons had invested a lot of money in improving and adding to Smiley’s in the 10 years they’ve owned the bar. Wagner said he was “sick” when he first saw the damage -- an amalgam of monetary and sentimental loss.
“It’s a family deal,” he said. “We do have jobs, so whatever we made, we put back in it.”
He’s still working with FEMA and waiting to hear about when the town’s infrastructure could go back online, but the goal is for Smiley’s to eventually reopen at its current spot. Despite the losses, his family still feels fortunate overall -- his home, four miles from Winslow, was undamaged. He was concerned for his neighbors.
“It just depends on what all it’s going to entail,” Wagner said. “We feel very fortunate; even though we’re losing a bunch of money, we’ve got a place to go home at night.”
On Wednesday, the Weatherlys were busy clearing out what they could, traversing their lawn in high boots. They’d been staying with family outside of town, but had been returning throughout the week. The question of whether they’d stay in Winslow, where they’ve lived since 1997, remained unanswered, dependant on how much could be salvaged through flood insurance, or what kind of help would come from FEMA.
“It wouldn’t bother me to leave,” Ralph said. “I don’t want to go through this again.”
Others, like Don Heinke, 72, planned on staying.
“I’ll be here till they carry me out,” he said.
He acknowledged that he had been fortunate -- he’d taken heavy losses on three vehicles that were damaged, as well as other belongings, but his house held up. But in his 30 years living in the area, he’d never seen anything like this recent bout of floods. With all of the damage to others’ homes, Heinke said he thought it would take Winslow years to fully recover.
“A lot of people lost everything,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t lose all our neighbors."