The Aging Brain and Emotion Lab at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is conducting a study called “Characterizing Risk Factors for Burden in Caregivers to Individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and Frontotemporal Dementia.”

Compensation for study participation is available.

The lab is looking for individuals who are 50 years and older who are currently serving as an unpaid, family caregiver to an individual with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease or frontotemporal dementia.

The lab’s study will involve one virtual visit for one hour and will be conducted over the internet.

The experiment involves completing online questionnaires/interview and computer tasks. To be eligible for the study, participants must be 50 years of age or older and currently serving as an unpaid family caregiver to an individual who is 40 years of age or older with mild cognitive impairment, frontotemporal dementia, or Alzheimer's disease, for five hours a week or more, for at least six months.

In addition, to be eligible you should have comprehension of written and spoken English, and have completed a minimum of two years of high school or higher.

You are not eligible for the study if you have a diagnosis of a neurological or psychiatric disease (such as stroke), history of drug abuse, vision, hearing, cognitive, or motor difficulties or if you are currently pregnant.

For more information about the study, please contact: Naomi Adjei at the Aging Brain and Emotion Lab (402-554-5961) in the Department of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha or by email at (ABELabUNO@gmail.com).