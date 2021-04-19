Infectious disease specialist: COVID cases rising

Dr. Angela Sukstorf has a warning for the public:
COVID-19 cases have been going up.
Adults need to be vaccinated.
And people need to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.
Sukstorf is the infectious disease specialist at Methodist Fremont Health.
“The cases from week to week are anywhere from steady to going up and that has been the trend over the last few weeks,” she said.
Sukstorf attributes the increase to laxity in non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.
“We’re not at that point of herd immunity with vaccinations,” she said.
Herd immunity, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a situation where a sufficient proportion of the population is immune to an infectious disease to make its spread from person to person unlikely.
That hasn’t happened yet.
Sukstorf said people over age 65 have the best vaccination rate and are most interested in getting their vaccines.
Younger populations haven’t been as responsive to signing up for vaccines.
“Now, we’re having issues filling all the spots at our vaccine clinics and we have more vaccine than we can give,” Sukstorf said.
It’s tough for Sukstorf to understand why people wouldn’t get vaccinated.
“I take care of sick people and I take care of dying people with COVID — and so I’m not sure I can relate to people who don’t want a vaccine and don’t want to protect their loved ones,” Sukstorf said.
Professionals like Sukstorf see COVID’s heart-wrenching effects firsthand.
“I’ve been taking care of patients that I had to look them in the eye when they’re doing poorly and ask them to get on Facetime with their family members because this might be their last chance to say to goodbye,” Sukstorf said.
The mask mandate has been lifted in Nebraska. Fremont’s mandate also has been lifted.
Sukstorf expresses concern.
“There’s still COVID cases in the community,” she said. “There’s still positive cases everywhere. So if you’re not wearing your mask, you’re going to infect someone or you’re going to catch it and then infect someone else.
“Everyone who caught COVID, caught it from someone who wasn’t wearing a mask or wasn’t vaccinated.”
Even after people are vaccinated, it takes a while to gain the antibodies needed to battle the virus.
Sukstorf said in the vaccine trials, people were tested 14 days after the vaccination process was completed and they had enough antibodies to fight COVID.
Each person reacts to the vaccine differently, she added, but at 14 days 95 percent of the people had antibodies present.
Sukstorf said this takes place after a person is fully vaccinated.
“Each vaccine has different timings and number of vaccines required to be fully vaccinated,” Sukstorf said.
People receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine need two shots to be fully vaccinated.
And much like the flu shot, people can still get a less-severe case of COVID even after being vaccinated.
Sukstorf added that having a COVID vaccine decreases a person’s chance of dying or being in the hospital.
“But there are still chances of becoming infected,” she said. “It reduces those chances, but does not bring them down to zero.”
Sukstorf said clinical trials are taking place for a vaccine for children. It should be expected to be available for children this summer.
“The most current information about clinical trials on children are showing good responses from Pfizer,” Sukstorf said.
Variants of the virus are a concern.
Sukstorf said the Nebraska Public Health Department scientists and doctors are gathering information regarding COVID variants.
Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time, the CDC stated.
“We have the most advanced technology in Omaha to test for these variants and they are doing that as fast as they can,” Sukstorf said. “They (variants) are present in the population. Case investigations are ongoing.”
Sukstorf said the B.1.1.7 variant and the California variant are in Nebraska.
“Those are the most prominent variants so far, but two others have been found,” she said.
The Associated Press reported Friday that the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, has become the predominant strain in the United States.
It stated that “vaccines are effective against the so-called U.K. variant, but other mutations circulating around the globe have shown resistance to currently available vaccines.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday the U.S. is now averaging nearly 70,000 new coronavirus cases daily, up from about 53,000 just four weeks ago.
Earlier this year, AP also reported that mutations were rapidly emerging, and “the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge.”
Loyce Pace, who heads the nonprofit Global Health Council, said the same precautions, such as wearing a mask, “still work and they still matter.”
Sukstorf urges the public to take precautions and become vaccinated.
“There’s still a lot of suffering going on with COVID and it’s very contagious and it’s still causing damage in our community,” Sukstorf said.
More vaccine information is available at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.