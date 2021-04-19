Infectious disease specialist: COVID cases rising

“Now, we’re having issues filling all the spots at our vaccine clinics and we have more vaccine than we can give,” Sukstorf said.

It’s tough for Sukstorf to understand why people wouldn’t get vaccinated.

“I take care of sick people and I take care of dying people with COVID — and so I’m not sure I can relate to people who don’t want a vaccine and don’t want to protect their loved ones,” Sukstorf said.

Professionals like Sukstorf see COVID’s heart-wrenching effects firsthand.

“I’ve been taking care of patients that I had to look them in the eye when they’re doing poorly and ask them to get on Facetime with their family members because this might be their last chance to say to goodbye,” Sukstorf said.

The mask mandate has been lifted in Nebraska. Fremont’s mandate also has been lifted.

Sukstorf expresses concern.

“There’s still COVID cases in the community,” she said. “There’s still positive cases everywhere. So if you’re not wearing your mask, you’re going to infect someone or you’re going to catch it and then infect someone else.