Information on booster, pediatric vaccines shared during Fremont community meeting

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Public Health Department hosted a virtual meeting to update the community on COVID-19 booster and pediatric vaccines Friday.

“With that comes a lot of questions,” Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said. “So we’re happy today to have some experts on the line with us to answer that.”

The meeting was facilitated by Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing, who also had Dr. Angela Sukstorf of Methodist Fremont Health and Dr. Paige Groppe of Pediatric Partners give insight.

“I know we’re all sick of talking about COVID, but we thought this was really, really important because we have some tools that are new in the community that we can go ahead and utilize if people choose to,” Uhing said.

Throughout the meeting, Uhing asked a series of questions that the department had received on both the booster and pediatric shots to Sukstorf and Groppe, who also commented on the current situation.

“We all have a tool at our disposal if we’re so inclined to use it,” Uhing said. “And so that’s what we have been doing, working with our medical system, working with our clinics, working with our pharmacies to try to make access to these vaccines as easy as possible.”

Booster vaccinesUhing started the meeting by talking about COVID booster vaccines, which she said were reinforced by the safety of the vaccines in general.

“We know that most reports were not serious and side effects were mild and short-lived,” she said. “We know that COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective tool to prevent severe illness, COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations and death, and we want folks to get vaccinated today.”

Booster shots are available for anyone who is 18 years and older and received their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Additionally, booster shots are recommended for those who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are:

65 years and older;

Ages 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;

Ages 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; or

Ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk occupational settings.

With a high-risk setting, Uhing said that involves first responders, medical professionals, food production workers, grocery workers, pharmacy workers, dental workers and educational workers.

“Anybody who is in a place where they are going to come in contact with a lot of people in lots of different settings, that’s really what those high-risk work settings are,” she said.

While a full dose of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided, only a half-dose of Moderna has been approved. There are also no issues with someone receiving a different booster vaccine than their initial dose.

“The great thing with all three of these vaccines is they are all proven safe and effective,” Uhing said. “So whatever vaccine you would have available to you would be the vaccine that we would go ahead and approve that you get.”

Sukstorf said if someone feels the need to receive a booster shot, they should feel free to do so to boost their response to COVID.

“Over time, all of those vaccines have shown decreased amounts of efficacy where there are a couple of breakthrough infections,” she said. “So getting a booster of any kind is going to boost your immunity for at least six months, if not longer.”

With the first set of vaccination, Sukstorf said immune systems are activated, but lose that effectiveness over time.

“So the booster reminds your immune system to continue to make antibodies to neutralize the virus if you do come in contact with it,” she said.

Although it’s still possible to get COVID after receiving the booster shot, Sukstorf said the amount and severity of symptoms are decreased.

“There rarely are folks that have been vaccinated, got admitted to the hospital and are needing high levels of oxygen or all of the other treatments that we provide with steroids and antivirals,” she said. “So it’s still effective.”

Sukstorf also said she’s seen the side effects of the booster shot to be no different than those of the initial dose, which includes arm pain, headaches, chills and fatigue.

“Just plan to have some to recuperate from that vaccination, and within 24 hours, you’ll be good as new,” she said.

If someone is eligible for a booster shot, Sukstorf said there’s no reason not to take the opportunity, especially during this time of year.

“We need to stay safe and stay well so that we can take care of everybody and move on with our regular activities,” she said. “So getting the vaccine, the first dose, is super important, but these boosters will help you keep safe over the wintertime.”

Pediatric vaccines

On Oct. 26, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the availability of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older on Tuesday.

“They initially were thinking it was going to be rolled out in August and went back and actually chose not to roll it out then and to gather even more data before they went in front of the committees that they needed to present it to,” Groppe said. “And I think that that just goes to show how they’re being very careful with it.”

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for children under the age of 18, and no one under the age of 4 is eligible except for those in clinical trials, Uhing said.

While children ages 12 and up receive the same dose as adults, children ages 5 to 11 receive a smaller vaccine at a third of the dose. Like adults, all children receive a second Pfizer dose after 21 days.

“Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill from COVID compared to adults, children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, they can get very sick from COVID-19 and they can have both short- and long-term complications,” Uhing said.

Groppe said the children’s vaccines are packaged different than those designated for adults, including different-colored caps.

“Pfizer has done a good job of making it very clear that these are the ones that kids are going to get, and these are the ones that the adults are going to get, for even those in the medical field as they’re administering those,” she said.

As with adults, Groppe said children may have sore arms, fatigue, fevers, chills and headaches as a side effect of the vaccine.

“Those side effects, although not pleasant to go through at the time, usually last a day or two, maybe three,” she said. “And then they’re gone, and I feel like that’s much better than the illness itself.”

The vaccine’s side effects on children with cases such as myocarditis are rarer and milder than if a child develops the condition as a result of COVID, Groppe said.

“We look at the side effects, and we don’t want our children, and I don’t want my child to have any side effects with it,” she said. “But when I look at the consequences of an illness, I definitely don’t want my child to get the illness, especially since we’re still learning more and more every day about it from there.”

Groppe said Pfizer has been diligent about the vaccine’s studies, of which her 14-year-old daughter is a part of.

“What I’ve noticed is that they really are jumping on those if anybody does report those in really quickly and investigating those,” she said. “I feel like maybe a little bit more than the other vaccines that this has definitely been much more scrutinized and watched from that standpoint.”

With these doses now available, Groppe said it’s important for parents to vaccinate their child.

“Even a child who’s asymptomatic is going to continue to spread it, even though they may not have symptoms, and they are probably going to still be attending schools or the soccer games or the gymnastic classes and stuff,” she said.

The pandemic’s effects

As a frontline worker at MFH, Sukstorf said people are sick now more than ever from COVID.

“The state’s numbers are going up, the number of hospitalizations are going up, the number of beds available in hospitals is going down,” she said. “So we need to do our part to stay well and stay out of the hospital and decrease the infection rate.”

Sukstorf said the hospital hasn’t seen vaccinated people in the intensive care unit, but only those who haven’t received the vaccine, even those who are young and healthy.

And many of those who survive the virus are left with debilitating effects, Sukstorf said.

“They’re having all kinds of problems, either with their breathing or their thinking or all of their other systems, and all because they could have gotten a vaccine and prevented all of this,” she said. “So it’s getting harder all the time to take care of people when we know this is all preventable.”

While MFH offers monoclonal antibodies for COVID-positive patients, Sukstorf said no treatment is as good as prevention.

“It can reduce the number of days in the hospital, ... but those are things that are completely prevented,” she said. “So you can prevent needing any of those treatments by just getting a vaccine.”

Like other communities such as Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Hastings, Sukstorf said Fremont is facing a full-capacity ICU.

“We either don’t have enough nurses to take care of you or we actually don’t have beds,” she said. “So it’s probably as bad as it was in December, and it’s just not well-publicized that it’s gotten that bad again.”

Additionally, Sukstorf said healthcare workers are “exhausted” and that finding replacements and support is non-existent.

“They’re being utilized in all parts of the country at the same time, so it’s not a good picture today, not at all,” she said. “And it seems to be getting worse.”

Groppe said she hasn’t had a day go by where her office hasn’t had a child test positive for COVID or received a call from a parent who said their child had the virus.

While hospitalizations are rare, Groppe said common illnesses like rhinovirus have little to no effect on adults, their impact on children along with COVID can be huge.

“I had a kiddo that ended up in the hospital that, on a respiratory viral panel, tested positive for three viruses within his system,” Groppe said. “That’s a lot for a little kiddo to be trying to fight off at a time.”

COVID has also made other viruses unpredictable. While Groppe said there were no signs of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last winter, she said it hit hard in June.

“I think that we’re seeing viruses that are coming out in a time when you don’t typically see them in the season,” she said.

Booster, pediatric and regular vaccines are available at various areas in Dodge County, including Hy-Vee, Walmart, Baker’s, Walgreens, Scribner Drugstore and Medicine Man Pharmacy in North Bend.

Additionally, Uhing said some doctor’s offices are able to provide the vaccine and that individuals should call ahead to check.

“There is still a 15-minute window where individuals have to be watched after they’ve received the vaccine,” she said. “So not all clinics are able to do that, so we are telling folks to go ahead and reach out to their medical providers.”

Uhing said Three Rivers also provides free walk-in clinics of all three vaccines 3-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays.

“We are not doing the 5-to-11 shots quite yet because we still don’t have our standing orders, but our hope is to be offering them at some point next week,” she said.

Three Rivers is also visiting with local businesses that are involved in the high-risk categories and offering booster shots.

“That’s one more barrier that we can take off of those folks so they don’t have to go make an appointment at a pharmacy or call their doctor to make an appointment,” Uhing said.

As COVID can easily pass from a child to another at school, to a parent to another at work and to an elderly person with a medical condition, Sukstorf said the vaccine is important to protect loved ones and the overall transmission of the virus.

“It’s a chain of events that if you don’t get everyone vaccinated, it just keeps spreading and spreading,” she said. “And so that’s why vaccines are so highly recommended. It’s the only way to prevent this illness.”