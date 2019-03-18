Residents of the Village of Inglewood, which was evacuated during this past week’s flooding, should not yet return to their homes, urged Village Board Chairman Albert Nielsen on Monday.
There aren’t any concerns about water quality in Inglewood or the city of Fremont, but Nielsen noted that the lift station servicing the area is so overloaded with flood water, that any water from showers, sinks or toilets has nowhere to go.
“If people come into their homes, they’ve got no facilities. They can’t use their restrooms and stuff like that because if they flush it, it’s not going to go anywhere and they’ll have a mess in their basement,” he said. “It’s going to back up into their house.”
He added: “The whole system underground is full at this point -- I’d rather not see a bunch of people coming down here trying to get into their homes and then using that and causing more problems.”
Nielsen urged patience and said that it could be a couple of days before individuals should return to their houses.
“We’ve still got water over some of the streets. They can’t get here anyway from the north,” Nielsen said. “The best thing right now is patience.”
Nielsen said that from his survey of the area, there doesn’t appear to be significant structural damage to houses in the community -- just water damage.
“Probably a lot of houses with water in the basement and stuff like that,” Nielsen said. “Mine’s got three feet of water.”
In a post on the Village of Inglewood website, Nielsen noted that the Village of Inglewood has filed the initial forms for FEMA funds for property owners “and will help residents obtain and file the forms they will need for financial help when the time comes.”