As flood waters have receded on the south side of Fremont over the past few days, city officials have begun the process of going door to door to inspect more than 1,000 homes and buildings within the city limits affected by flooding.
On Friday, officials with the city of Fremont provided additional information regarding the protocols surrounding the inspection—and subsequent repair process—of homes and buildings located in the floodplain.
All homes and buildings located in the floodplain must have a damage assessment conducted by the city of Fremont—a process which involves certified inspectors coming into homes and businesses and assessing damage to structural components, gas and electrical systems.
Along with the approximately 1,000 homes and buildings within the city limits located in the floodplain that the city is required to assess before repair work can begin—and building permits are issued—there is also a number of homes and buildings located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction that must also be assessed.
“We are trying to get an exact count, but I would say an additional 500 homes—maybe more,” Chief Building Inspector and FEMA Certified Floodplain Manager Don Simon told the Tribune on Friday morning.
The city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) expands approximately 2 miles outside of city limits and includes private lakes around the Fremont State Lakes area and Ridge Road that remain heavily affected by flooding. Those areas will also require a mandatory city assessment, but the city’s ETJ does not include the Village of Inglewood which will have its own protocols.
According to Simon, the city hopes to have assessments within the city limits completed by Monday, March 25, before moving on to complete assessments in the city’s ETJ.
City officials have also requested assistance from other agencies to expedite the process and expect between six and seven crews to be working through the weekend.
Simon added that the city has been taking a systematic approach to the assessments—which began on Tuesday—by going door to door starting on Pierce Street and moving through neighborhoods to the south and east toward Broad Street.
As of Friday morning, the city had completed approximately 300 assessments which include structural, gas and electrical inspections and the issuance of one-of-three colored placards to each home, he said.
Simon said that one aspect that has slowed the assessment process so far is water still standing in basements above boot level—or about 6-7 inches of standing water.
“If the basement is full of water we don’t go down in the basement,” he said. “What we are looking for is if there is a furnace or water heater that got wet then we basically turn the gas off, if any parts of the electrical panel got wet we turn the electricity off.”
The assessments for all homes and buildings within the floodplain are required by the city’s floodplain regulations as well as state statute and federal law.
“This is required by FEMA, so we have no choice but to go through there and do these assessments for health and safety,” City Administrator Brian Newton said. “We participate in the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) and in order for that insurance to continue to be offered to residents in the city we have to follow these protocols.”
Homes that have been assessed will receive one-of-three different colored placards including green, yellow and red. A full rundown of what each placard means is included alongside this report.
Of the approximately 300 homes that have been assessed so far, Simon estimates that 30 percent—or approximately 90 buildings—have received red placards which indicate that the structure is inhabitable.
Red placards also mean that the building will require a building permit from the city before repairs can be started.
“We’ve found water heaters that got tipped over, broken water lines, foundations and walls caved in--so we have seen a plethora of damage out there,” Simon said. “There are quite a few homes that have serious issues.”
Officials also reminded residents that placards are not to be removed until authorized by the city of Fremont. In the case that placards are removed, the city has been compiling a database to keep track of which homes receive which placards.
“Every home will get one of these colored placards,” Newton said. “If they think they can just pull it off the front door and throw it away, we have a database so we know exactly what is out there.”
Newton added that eventually that database will be passed on to local law enforcement to ensure that people aren’t living in homes that have been deemed inhabitable by way of a red placard.
“Eventually we will have police come by and watch those homes that have red placards because nobody is supposed to be living in there,” he said. “They can obviously be in there during the day working--and with floodlights and a generator at night working--but they cannot be living in there.”