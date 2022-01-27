Interim Sheriff appointed and possible legal action against township at Board Meeting.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds to the role of interim sheriff.

This comes after the current sheriff, Steven Hespen, announced his official resignation from the department in late November.

“It is important to me that the transition to an interim sheriff is done with minimal disruption to the department, and I will make myself available to assist in this process as needed,” Hespen said in his resignation letter.

Hespen intends to officially resign from the position of sheriff on Friday.

Reynolds, who has been a chief deputy with Dodge County since 2007, will then begin to fill the role of sheriff for the remainder of Hespen’s term.

“I appreciate your vote of confidence,” Reynolds said to the board.

Reynolds expressed his gratitude.

“I thank Sheriff (Dan) Weddle for giving me the chance to become a deputy in 1987. Thanks again,” Reynolds said.

Also at the meeting, the board voted to refer an item to the county attorney office concerning Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds for Maple Township.

After the historic flood of 2019, Dodge County entered into an interlocal agreement with multiple townships to have the county give money to the townships for repairs from damage and other maintenance-related issues.

The plan was that after FEMA (or the state emergency agency, NEMA) supplements money to the townships, the county would be reimbursed for what it gave to each township.

“In the case of Maple Township, that hasn’t happened,” said Bob Missel, board chairman.

Dodge County Zoning Administrator and Highway Superintendent, Jean Andrews and Scott Huppert, respectfully, voiced their frustrations as well with trying to get ahold of Maple Township about the non-reimbursement.

“They come in and borrow money and not pay us back. I’ve asked them where they have gotten money, they say they don’t know,” Huppert said.

Andrews also shared frustration.

“They came out and said that they received funds (from FEMA) and in that case you need to reimburse Dodge County and they said that they ‘spent the money paying off their contractors’ and that’s not how it works. They have to reimburse us plus interest,” Andrews said.

Andrews also issued a letter, signed by Missel, to Maple Township advocating for their reimbursement with no response.

According to Andrews, the treasurer for Maple Township confirmed they had received money from FEMA, but their chairman said they have not received anything.

“We know they received FEMA money and we expressed that to them last summer, but still, nothing,” Andrews said.

The first of two payments given to Maple Township, according to Andrews, totaled $419,000.

In an interview with Andrews, she pointed out that Dodge County gave even more money to Maple Township, all the while they continued to ignore communications and payment.

“I have not had any contact with them since last summer,” Andrews said. “In September, we were holding $144,000 so that they could pay their contractors. Chairman Missel decided that even though we haven’t heard from them, we should send them the money so that their contractors could get paid. I mean, it’s not the contractors’ fault. You don’t want to leave them out to dry.”

Both payments combined totals more than half a million dollars.

The item was then referred directly to the office of Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan for further review and possible legal action.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a special designated license for Hooper’s Office Bar and Grill for the ability to serve alcoholic beverages during an event at Christensen Field on Feb 25.

The board also voted for the reappointments of four members of the Dodge County Extension Board. These members include Mary Lou Pycha, Deysey Avalos, Kelly Abrahams and Kristie Mehaffey.

