International speaker coming to St. Patrick's

Flood waters kept Mary Healy from coming to Fremont in 2019.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But people at St. Patrick’s Church didn’t give up their efforts to bring the international speaker to town.
This month, the church will host Healy who will present “River of Life” – a Men’s and Women’s Conference and Healing Service.
The general public is invited to the free event which starts at 6 p.m. March 26 with praise and worship in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. The conference runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
On March 27, the conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included. Mass is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The healing service is set from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending are asked to call or register online for the free lunch and dinner or for the Zoom option at 402-721-6611 or https://stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org Masks are required. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Healy is professor of Sacred Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit and an international speaker on topics related to Scripture, evangelization, healing and the spiritual life.
She is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture and author of two of its volumes, the Gospel of Mark and Hebrews.
Healy is also the author of “Healing: Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World.” She shares Christ’s desire to heal people emotionally, spiritually and physically and the power they have to receive and share his gift.
The weekend event is intended to renew, review and refresh attendees. All are welcome to attend and have the opportunity to be restored in the power of Christ and revived in the love of the Holy Spirit.
Healy encourages the public to attend.
“I hope people will come because everyone is in need of a touch from the Lord – especially after a year that has been extremely difficult in so many ways,” Healy said. “Whenever we gather in Jesus’s name and give the Holy Spirit room to work, he always shows up! The Lord will be present to heal people in body and spirit, refresh the weary, lift up the discouraged, set the oppressed free, and rekindle joy in those who are downhearted.”
Healy’s journey into this ministry began seven years ago during a sabbatical semester, during which professors have extra time for research.
“As I prayed about what to study, I sensed the Lord leading me to the topic of healing,” Healy said. “So I researched what Scripture and Catholic tradition have to say about Jesus as healer. But I knew the Lord wanted me not only study it academically but also to witness what He is doing now.”
She participated in conference and missions with experienced healing evangelists.
“It was a life-changing experience,” Healy said. “It was amazing to see how often the Lord heals today, sometimes in extraordinary ways! As I became convinced of how much the Lord desires to heal people, my faith increased and I began to put it into practice by praying for healing much more often.”
Like Healy, Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick’s, encourages Catholics and non-Catholics to attend.
She believes attendees will benefit from the event.
“Looking around our culture today, we see many signs of brokenness and the need for healing in people and certainly in our families and institutions,” Casale said.
Healing was a focus of Christ’s ministry and necessary in evangelization.
“Christ healed people and it changed their lives,” Casale said. “The fullness of healing is shown when people entered into a relationship with Christ after their healing. They acknowledged Christ by thanking him, following him or conversing with him.”
Casale said Healy explains how God’s desire to heal continues to this day and that he wants people to experience personally the truth of his unconditional love.
“Many people know this truth but may not be aware that they don’t believe it in their heart,” Casale said. “Our life changes when we open our hearts to this truth and the relationship God invites us into with himself.”
Casale said Healy has profound gifts.
“She listens to the Lord to direct her ministry as she prays for healing,” Casale said. “The specific healing graces that God has for us, she will speak through the power of Jesus’ name because Jesus is the divine physician.”
Casale said healing occurs on a spiritual level and many have experienced physical healings during her conferences.
“Ultimately, we are led into a deeper freedom as our hearts let go of unforgiveness, fear and resentments that block God’s graces,” Casale said.