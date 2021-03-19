International speaker coming to St. Patrick's

Healy is also the author of “Healing: Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World.” She shares Christ’s desire to heal people emotionally, spiritually and physically and the power they have to receive and share his gift.

The weekend event is intended to renew, review and refresh attendees. All are welcome to attend and have the opportunity to be restored in the power of Christ and revived in the love of the Holy Spirit.

Healy encourages the public to attend.

“I hope people will come because everyone is in need of a touch from the Lord – especially after a year that has been extremely difficult in so many ways,” Healy said. “Whenever we gather in Jesus’s name and give the Holy Spirit room to work, he always shows up! The Lord will be present to heal people in body and spirit, refresh the weary, lift up the discouraged, set the oppressed free, and rekindle joy in those who are downhearted.”

Healy’s journey into this ministry began seven years ago during a sabbatical semester, during which professors have extra time for research.