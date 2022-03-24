Internet access improves in Fremont with fiber-optic completion.

Construction of a new fiber-optic network in Fremont has recently been completed.

In early 2021, ALLO stated the expansion of fiber service to Fremont.

On Monday, ALLO announced that construction of its 100% fiber-optic network has been completed in Fremont.

ALLO can now be provided to local Fremont businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone service, all of which over an all-fiber network.

“Fremont’s addition of a fiber-optic network means they have future-proofed residents and businesses for all the evolving ways we use technology. Fremont joins 13 other GIG-ready ALLO communities, and now has competitive options for entertainment services. As a local telecommunications provider, we will continue to earn your business each day with hassle-free experiences, a dedicated team right here in Fremont, and faster, more reliable service,” said ALLO President Brad Moline.

Currently, ALLO has recently hired or has employed more than 15 employees within the Fremont area.

“At ALLO, we believe in being local, hiring local, and giving back to local organizations and nonprofits in meaningful ways,” Moline said.

ALLO says that though construction has finished, it continues to expand its fiber network in new areas throughout Fremont as the city expands.

“Whether hiring locally, working in a local business, learning in a local school, or participating in local events, ALLO will make Fremont an even more outstanding community.” Moline said.

