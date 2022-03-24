 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Internet access improves in Fremont with fiber-optic completion.

  • 0
Allo construction

Allo Communications crews install fiber-optic cables in Lincoln in 2016. The service provider will join the Fremont community this year.

 Lincoln Journal Star file photo

Construction of a new fiber-optic network in Fremont has recently been completed.

In early 2021, ALLO stated the expansion of fiber service to Fremont.

On Monday, ALLO announced that construction of its 100% fiber-optic network has been completed in Fremont.

ALLO can now be provided to local Fremont businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone service, all of which over an all-fiber network.

“Fremont’s addition of a fiber-optic network means they have future-proofed residents and businesses for all the evolving ways we use technology. Fremont joins 13 other GIG-ready ALLO communities, and now has competitive options for entertainment services. As a local telecommunications provider, we will continue to earn your business each day with hassle-free experiences, a dedicated team right here in Fremont, and faster, more reliable service,” said ALLO President Brad Moline.

Currently, ALLO has recently hired or has employed more than 15 employees within the Fremont area.

People are also reading…

“At ALLO, we believe in being local, hiring local, and giving back to local organizations and nonprofits in meaningful ways,” Moline said.

ALLO says that though construction has finished, it continues to expand its fiber network in new areas throughout Fremont as the city expands.

“Whether hiring locally, working in a local business, learning in a local school, or participating in local events, ALLO will make Fremont an even more outstanding community.” Moline said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine sparks concerns over worldwide food shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News