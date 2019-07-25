The intersection of U.S. Highway 77/Broad Street and 16th Street is scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29, for the installation of a new traffic signal.
Northbound truck traffic will be routed to Military Avenue then east to Bell Street, then north to U.S. Highway 30/23rd Street and finally west to Highway 77/Broad Street.
Southbound truck traffic will be routed to Highway 30/23rd Street, then east to Bell Street, then south to Military Avenue, and finally west to Highway 77/Broad Street.
Local traffic will be routed around the intersection using nearby streets.