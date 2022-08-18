Intersection to close Friday morning due to paving work

As work continues to progress on the North Bend to Fremont paving project, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced it is necessary to close County Road 15 Boulevard (between County Roads “S” & “T”) on Friday morning, Aug. 19.

This closure is necessary to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through this intersection. It is anticipated this closure will be in place for one month.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.