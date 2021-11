An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.

A Dodge van traveling north driven by Anthony Branam, 32, rear-ended a semi on Highway 77 north of Fremont. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The northbound lanes were closed for about three hours. The accident remains under investigation.

