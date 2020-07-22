Iron Horse Cafe in Hooper to host next Grab N Go event

The Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Food Security Task Force will hold its ninth Grab N Go event at Iron Horse Cafe Thursday.
Iron Horse Cafe, located at 107 N. Main St. in Hooper, will serve 100 free carry-out meals on a first-come basis to those in need from 5 to 6 p.m. One meal will be served to each person, who can redeem them by showing a flyer on the GFDC’s Facebook page.
Kelly Gentrup, GFDC director of quality of life, said since the Grab N Go events started, more than 1,450 meals have been served to residents in Dodge County.
“The community, the people, and the restaurants are so appreciative, and it makes what we are doing so much more fulfilling,” she said. “Not only are we providing meals to those who need it, but we also are giving business to a restaurant who may have been struggling during these uncertain times.”
Carmen Maurer, who owns Iron Horse with her husband, Dale, said she was first reached out to by the Food Security Task Force to take part in a Grab N Go event.
“I thought it was a great idea to get people out and about, especially during this pandemic,” she said. “So I was glad to help out.”
During the event, Iron Horse will be serving its homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn and a dinner roll.
“We’re kind of famous for our chicken fried steak, so that’s easy to prepare,” Maurer said. “It’s our most possible dish.”
Although Iron Horse will receive help from volunteers during the event, Maurer said the cafe has been preparing for the influx of people coming to its doors.
“I brought in a little extra help, ordered a little extra product,” she said. “I guess I’ve been doing this kind of work so long, it’s going to be easy for me.”
Maurer said she felt blessed with the opportunity to help, which she said not only helped business, but let people socialize during a time of social distancing as well.
“I think a lot of people are stuck in a rut and want to stay home or have been staying home,” she said. “I think it’s just a great idea, getting people out and about.”
