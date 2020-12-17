'It brings tears of relief to my eyes' — Frontline workers at Methodist Fremont Health receive vaccine

Dr. Jason Dinsmoor, an internal medicine specialist at Methodist Fremont Health, said receiving the vaccine is an opportunity he’s proud to be apart of.

“I think it’s important to be a good role model for the community, to kind of show that this is what we need to do to take the next steps forward,” he said. “I don’t know if people ever go back to the way they were, but this is, you know, a big step in the right direction to try and get back to normal.”

Dinsmoor serves a dual role, seeing both healthy people in the clinic while also taking shifts day and night at the hospital.

“So, I think one important factor is when you’re in the hospital, you have the proper PPE, so you can try and protect yourself,” he said. “I think this is just an added measure that can help me protect the healthy people while in the clinic.”

Dinsmoor said the last nine months have been difficult, especially for those working in the health care field. The vaccine may serve as a sign of hope, but he reiterated that the virus still remains a threat.