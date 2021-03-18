'It feels like hope:' New guidelines means Dunklau Gardens can finally return to indoor visitation

For the first time in more than a year, residents at Fremont’s Dunklau Gardens can hug their family.
The announcement came last week after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded guidance on indoor visitation in nursing homes.
The decision was made to roll back regulations after “significant reductions in COVID-19 infections and transmission resulting from ongoing infection control practices and high vaccination rates in the nursing home population,” following the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CMS.
Rachel Reiman, administrator of post-acute services at Dunklau Gardens, a short- and long-term care facility, said the announcement brought “lots of smiles and energy” from both staff and residents.
“When there’s no traffic in the facility, so no visitors, it was sort of solemn,” Reiman said. “It’s just been a lot of smiles, laughter and energy in the facility with the number of visitors coming in.”
Dunklau Gardens began scheduling appointments and visitations last week following the announcement from CMS. While the opportunity is now available for residents to reunite with their families, several protocols remain in place.
According to CMS, facilities should allow for indoor visitation “at all times for all residents,” regardless of the vaccination status of the resident or visitor unless any of the following situations arise:
- Unvaccinated residents if: 1) the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10%; and 2) less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.
- Residents with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions.
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, must remain isolated until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
Reiman said visitation is still controlled throughout the facility. That means family simply can’t open the door and visit without scheduling in advance.
“I would say the greatest challenge right now is establishing the structure and how many people can visit at a time,” she said. “You have to limit the number of people in your facility.”
Scheduling visitations ahead of time helps the facility mitigate the risk of COVID-19, which ultimately keeps residents safe, Reiman said.
“Our main goal is to protect our residents and they’re not all vaccinated, nor is all of our staff vaccinated and we know not all of the community is vaccinated,” she said. “Our job is still to protect and decrease the level of exposure, so we’re just trying to manage both of those things simultaneously.”
As of January, 72 of Dunklau Gardens’ 75 residents consented to receiving the vaccine. For those who have not received the vaccine, Reiman said indoor visitations will take place with additional controls, such as plexi-glass barriers.
Residents can still receive compassionate care visits, which include visits for end-of-life situations or instances where the resident is in distress, regardless of their vaccination status.
The decision to limit visitation came in March 2020 during the pandemic’s early stages. Reiman said it became clear that COVID-19 was here to stay, which ultimately led the CMS to push out additional guidance clamping down on access to facilities like Dunklau Gardens.
“Our primary and only responsibility was to protect our residents from any exposure that they may get in the community or from others coming from the community, knowing that we couldn’t limit access to staff,” Reiman said.
In addition to no visitors, that also meant no volunteers or entertainment coming from outside the facility was allowed.
“They couldn’t attend family gatherings, weddings or birthdays,” Reiman said. “They couldn’t have them in the facility, which is something that they were used to having.”
During outbreaks within the facility, residents would be isolated in their rooms for two weeks at a time to ensure that the virus was contained. That only added to the toll residents faced, Reiman said.
“It’s pretty hard to stare at four walls for two weeks at a time with just staff members coming in and out,” she said.
With all of the challenges both residents and staff have faced during the last year, Reiman said the prospect of reuniting family is a positive step for Dunklau Gardens.
“It feels like spring,” she said. “It feels like a new beginning itself. It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel has finally arrived.”