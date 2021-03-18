'It feels like hope:' New guidelines means Dunklau Gardens can finally return to indoor visitation

Residents can still receive compassionate care visits, which include visits for end-of-life situations or instances where the resident is in distress, regardless of their vaccination status.

The decision to limit visitation came in March 2020 during the pandemic’s early stages. Reiman said it became clear that COVID-19 was here to stay, which ultimately led the CMS to push out additional guidance clamping down on access to facilities like Dunklau Gardens.

“Our primary and only responsibility was to protect our residents from any exposure that they may get in the community or from others coming from the community, knowing that we couldn’t limit access to staff,” Reiman said.

In addition to no visitors, that also meant no volunteers or entertainment coming from outside the facility was allowed.

“They couldn’t attend family gatherings, weddings or birthdays,” Reiman said. “They couldn’t have them in the facility, which is something that they were used to having.”

During outbreaks within the facility, residents would be isolated in their rooms for two weeks at a time to ensure that the virus was contained. That only added to the toll residents faced, Reiman said.