"It Matters" Keynote Speaker Visits Fremont Middle School

On Friday, seventh and eighth grade students at Fremont Middle School were treated with an assembly presented by Cory Greenwood.
Greenwood has assemblies for schools across the country, talking about hard topics to students, like bullying, self-image and suicide.
The assembly began with music from Shawn Mendes, sung and played by Nick Townsend, who is a friend of Greenwood and a former American Idol Season 17 contestant.
The pair often work together at schools discussing with kids the problems that they’re facing and the impact taking one’s own life can have on those around. Greenwood lost his father from suicide and Townsend lost two of his brothers, also from suicide.
Greenwood used anecdotes and life realizations to better talk to the kids about these hard subjects.
One was about how a woman who decided to have as many kids as possible after the first one died at birth due to complications, later revealing that one of the many kids this woman had was his mother.
Another was about a middle school party that Greenwood attended where he hid in the bathroom out of fear of being ridiculed for an embarrassing event that happened earlier in that day.
In the final one, Greenwood discussed how he and his daughter attended an amusement park and ride, which stopped while he and his daughter were upside down.
His daughter’s harness still held her, even though she was too short.
“Where do you hide when things get stressful, what holds you from falling?” says Greenwood.
The rest of the assembly focused on informing the students that their voices matter, their feelings matter and that they matter, hitting home the name of Greenwood’s program “It Matters.”
Greenwood also discussed with the students who the real “you” is.
“All of you are still trying to figure out who you are and that’s OK. You walk around wearing masks of who you think you and others are. The pretty, popular girl, the nerd, the athletic player. Guys, we’ve been wearing masks way before COVID,” Greenwood said.
The assembly ended with the students writing down their feelings and what they believe their real self to be along with all the people in their life who keep them grounded.
Greenwood took pictures with some of the students.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,” Greenwood said. “I’ve been to over 150 schools either by myself or with Townsend.”
Greenwood then reflects on how he started this journey.
“When I was in seventh grade, we had a similar assembly which was done by my now mentor, Reggie Dabbs,” he said.
Dabbs is also a popular school speaker.
“It was the beginning of this career,” Greenwood said. “It is more than a full-time job, and I love it.”
A similar thought was given at the ending of the assembly by Fremont Middle School Principal Lavonna Emanuel.
“The performance was incredible,” Emanuel said.