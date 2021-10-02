"It Matters" Keynote Speaker Visits Fremont Middle School

His daughter’s harness still held her, even though she was too short.

“Where do you hide when things get stressful, what holds you from falling?” says Greenwood.

The rest of the assembly focused on informing the students that their voices matter, their feelings matter and that they matter, hitting home the name of Greenwood’s program “It Matters.”

Greenwood also discussed with the students who the real “you” is.

“All of you are still trying to figure out who you are and that’s OK. You walk around wearing masks of who you think you and others are. The pretty, popular girl, the nerd, the athletic player. Guys, we’ve been wearing masks way before COVID,” Greenwood said.

The assembly ended with the students writing down their feelings and what they believe their real self to be along with all the people in their life who keep them grounded.

Greenwood took pictures with some of the students.

“I’ve been doing this for five years,” Greenwood said. “I’ve been to over 150 schools either by myself or with Townsend.”

Greenwood then reflects on how he started this journey.