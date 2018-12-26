Eight years, 58 countries, six continents and one message: “It’s never too late to have a dream.”
This message, this dream rather, is one of Nebraska-native and world-traveler, Dean Jacobs.
Born in Wahoo, Jacobs spent most of his childhood in Fremont.
Spending his early years assisting his family on a farm, Jacobs was taught to have an appreciation for life’s simplicity by his family.
Furthermore, Jacobs grew up with a dream of experiencing more, experiencing life outside of the one he had always known.
With this mentality and his outlook on the rat race of capitalism, he decided to stray from the everyday pattern of life and left for a new adventure in his last summer before college graduation in the summer of 1985.
Taking all the money he could muster up, Jacobs began making his childhood dreams come true by embarking on a two-month European backpacking experience.
This experience, Jacobs said, eventually would spark his interest in travelling the world as a future career.
Jacobs said this interest was cemented when he was in an auto accident that could have claimed his life.
“I was in an auto accident that almost killed me,” Jacobs said. “But (it) left me without a scratch.”
Leaving him without any physical injuries, the accident had enlightened Jacobs instead, leaving him seeking answers to life’s big questions.
“I was doing a lot of soul searching, reflecting and seeking,” after the accident, Jacobs said.
Taking this newfound epiphany, Jacobs went all in. Leaving the security of his career at Pfizer Animal Health, he decided to sell his house and embarked on his first long trip in 2001.
However, Jacobs soon realized his mission was greater than his own personal gain, his own dreams and his own experiences.
The same dreams Jacobs had ignited within himself, he said, he wanted to develop for others around him as well.
With this newfound desire in mind, everything seemed to click.
He discovered his new goal. Jacobs would teach children to chase their dreams.
Jacobs said if taught early enough, children could make a real difference in the world, but this change would take a good teacher as well.
“If we can get the foundation set early, we will support people staying true to their path that is fulfilling and purposeful,” Jacobs said. “Never underestimate the power of one person determined to make a difference,” Jacobs said. “It always starts with the person you look at in the mirror.”
Seeing himself as that missing link, Jacobs began speaking at schools around the country.
“I would like to be known as the guy who reconnected children to the truth that dreams are not for special people, but for everyone who is willing to take responsibility for their dreams,” Jacobs said.
He said making a difference starts at an individual level and that no single person should be underestimated in his or her ability to make an impact on others.
“When the eyes light up in the students I work with, I know I am succeeding,” Jacobs said. “When I get a letter from someone who listened to me 15 years ago as an elementary student, and now wrote me a letter about having dreams, I know I was successful with her.”
Jacobs now uses his platform and his love for his message to accomplish as much of this success as possible.
He contributes to a newspaper column for the Fremont Tribune, produces photojournalistic work of his travels, writes children’s books and speaks to students across the country.
He said this helps him achieve his goal of connecting kids with their dreams and teaching people, at a young age, the morals of a community.
“The right things (in life) are what bring us joy, what makes the world better, positive actions that create a healthy community,” Jacobs said. “Things that uplift and empower, that honor justice and dignity.”