Did you get a flu shot?
It’s not too late.
That’s the message from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The health department has begun to receive increased reports of influenza cases.
Thus far this flu season, there have been eight confirmed cases of influenza — seven laboratories confirmed, and one provider-reported in the counties of Dodge, Saunders and Washington.
Of those cases, six were Influenza A and two were Influenza B.
Three Rivers also does weekly surveillance with long-term care facilities, hospitals and schools for influenza-like illnesses to track the flu activity level in the district.
In recent weeks, schools have been reporting increased cases of influenza and influenza-like illnesses.
“Getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu and protect yourself and others from serious complications,” said Terra Uhing, executive director for the health department. “Now is the time to get your flu shot. If you haven’t already, it is not too late.”
Alison Shanahan, manager of nursing services for Three Rivers, agreed.
“The flu shot is the best way to prevent influenza-like illness or influenza, which can be deadly especially to young and old,” Shanahan said. “So it’s important that everyone get the flu shot to not only protect themselves but to protect their family members as well.”
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body to protect against flu.
Now is a good time to get the flu shot — before the holidays.
Those who haven’t received their flu shot this season should contact their local healthcare provider to check for availability.
Three Rivers still has a plentiful supply of vaccine; those interested are asked to contact them at (402) 727-5396.
Uhing said good health habits and simple hygiene practices can go a long way toward preventing the flu and other illnesses such as the common cold.
- Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
- Keep your distance from others when you are sick — to protect them from becoming infected.
- Stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick to help prevent others from catching your illness.
- Cough and sneeze into an elbow or tissue instead of hands to help prevent the spread of germs to others.
- Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs often are spread when you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
If you develop flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your illness, especially if you are at high risk for complications of the flu, you should consult your health care provider.
Those at high risk for complications include people 65 years or older, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and young children.