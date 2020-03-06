It's time to change your smoke detector batteries

The Fremont Fire Department reminds residents that one simple step can help save their lives and the lives of those around them.

On Sunday, when you change your clock forward for the beginning of daylight-saving time, also change and test the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Fire Department is taking part in a smoke detector battery replacement program. The fire department wants to help members of the community who are unable to purchase a new batter or change their old one.

Despite the increased number of homes with smoke detectors, home fires take the lives of more than 2,500 people each year in the United States alone. The issue isn’t with the amount of detectors, it is keeping the devices working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five fire injuries take place in homes without working smoke alarms. And 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

Senior citizens or disabled individuals who are unable to replace their own batteries, and would like to have their detectors checked and batteries replaced, should contact the Fremont Fire Department at 402-727-2688. A member of the fire department will then make arrangements to replace the battery free of charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0