The Fremont City Council will consider items related to two proposed housing developments during its meeting on Tuesday.
The council will consider a redevelopment agreement for the proposed Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project which is planned to include 216 total units, as well as a conditional use permit for a proposed 39-unit complex within the SunRidge Place housing development.
The proposed Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project is planned to include nine, 24-unit apartment buildings, totaling 216 units, on an approximately 11-acre parcel of land on N. Yager Road between 29th and 32nd streets.
The proposed redevelopment agreement for the Fountain Spring Adult Apartment Properties project involves the use of tax increment financing (TIF) to pay for eligible expenditures under the Nebraska Community Development Law.
The agreement would authorize the issuance of $3,949,100 in TIF dollars for the project. TIF is intended to reimburse the redeveloper for eligible expenditures which, according to the redevelopment agreement, include site acquisition cost, site preparation cost, utility cost, design expenses and landscaping.
During a Fremont City Council meeting on June 10, the council approved two resolutions related to the project — including a comprehensive plan amendment and conditional use permit. It also introduced a voluntary annexation ordinance during that meeting.
The Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project is designed to be workforce housing for people ages 55 and over, according to Robert Fields of Anew Development.
“We include the term workforce because we still find that to be a very productive period of time and we don’t want anybody to think this is a retirement home or anything of that nature,” he said.
He added that the apartment complex is designed to be transitional housing for older adults looking for a more carefree living situation after their children have moved out of the house, or they no longer want to worry about the upkeep of their homes.
According to Fields, units at the complex will average around 1,000 sq. feet and the property is expected to be managed by Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate.
The council will also consider a conditional use permit for a proposed 39-unit complex within the SunRidge Place housing development in east Fremont.
According to a staff report compiled by Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the need for a conditional use permit for this specific project was necessitated by a change to the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC) in 2018.
“A change to the zoning regulations was approved by the city council in April 2018 which changed multi-family uses to conditional uses in the UR, Urban Residential zoning district,” she wrote.
The area of application is zoned UR, Urban Residential which allows a maximum of 24 units per acre. The proposed site is approximately 3.25 acres, and the proposed density of the apartment complex is 12 units — or roughly half the maximum allowed under the UDC — per acre.
The proposed complex consists of four buildings with 39 three and four bedroom units, and a community center included in one of the buildings.
It also includes a playground, a community garden and a barbecue patio and would be located on the south central portion of the overall SunRidge Place development, abutting Jack Sutton Drive between Luther and Johnson Roads.
The City Council’s full agenda can be found online at fremontne.gov/agendacenter. The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue. A study session is scheduled beforehand at 6:45 p.m.