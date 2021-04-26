'It's about a purpose and a mission:' Charles Herbster announces run for governor

Thibodeau was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to District 6 in Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature in 2017, replacing former State Sen. Joni Craighead. She ran for re-election for the seat in 2018, but lost to State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh in the general election.

“He knows how hard you work,” she said. “He knows what you do day in and day out. He has experienced it himself on the farm and in his businesses. He signs both sides of the paycheck.”

While meant to be celebratory, Herbster said Monday’s formal announcement isn’t about himself or Thibodeau. Instead, Herbster said his mission is to make Nebraska “an even greater state than it is.”

“We know this is going to be difficult,” he said. “We know the system hates us. We know how it is in politics. We understand all of that. But we believe in the people in Nebraska more than all of that. It’s not about us, it’s about a purpose and a mission.”

In a one-on-one interview with the Tribune, Herbster said it may be difficult to see when he’s behind a suit and tie, but his passion lies in agriculture. He hopes to see that resonate among Nebraskans.