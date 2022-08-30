Izaak Walton chapter announces dinner cancellations

Fremont Izaak Walton will be cancelling its First Friday Fish Fry on Sept. 7.
The fish fry will be back from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7.
The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter must cancel the first family dinner on Sept. 17.
The family dinner will return on Oct. 15. Meatloaf will be on the menu. More details to come.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
