editor's pick top story

Izaak Walton chapter announces dinner cancellations

Local News

Fremont Izaak Walton will be cancelling its First Friday Fish Fry on Sept. 7.

The fish fry will be back from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7.

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter must cancel the first family dinner on Sept. 17.

The family dinner will return on Oct. 15. Meatloaf will be on the menu. More details to come.

