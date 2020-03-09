Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will be having its March family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Izzak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The menu includes: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will receive one green beer or green lemonade with a paid dinner at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0