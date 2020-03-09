Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner
View Comments

Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will be having its March family dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Izzak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The menu includes: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will receive one green beer or green lemonade with a paid dinner at 6 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News