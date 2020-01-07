A Jessie Benton Family Dinner will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
This will be the chapter’s annual chili and soup cook-off. The menu will include chili and chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, one dessert, coffee or juice.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.
Contestants must have soups at the lodge by 5:30 p.m. to be judged. The categories are chilis, cream soups and broth-type soups.