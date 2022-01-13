 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Izaak Walton chapter postpones family dinner

  • 0
Local News

The family dinner originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Izaak Walton Park in Fremont has been postponed to Jan. 22 due to the upcoming weather.

The dinner, which is open to the public, will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 2 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner.

For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News