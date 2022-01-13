Izaak Walton chapter postpones family dinner

The family dinner originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Izaak Walton Park in Fremont has been postponed to Jan. 22 due to the upcoming weather.

The dinner, which is open to the public, will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 2 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner.

For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.