Jacobs launches coat drive to help more kids

Dean Jacobs has seen the warmth of a community when seeking coats for kids in Macy.

In November, the local man launched a coat drive to help kids who live on the Omaha Reservation about 50 miles north of Fremont.

He’s witnessed heart-warming results.

Donors brought about 126 new coats to Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont. Other contributors donated enough cash for him to buy another 50 coats for students ranging from 5-year-olds to high school seniors.

With the cash donations, Jacobs was able to buy coats for kids who wear extra-large sizes. He bought four blankets, too.

Now, Jacobs is collecting coats and cash to buy warm winter wear for students who attend Santee Community School. He plans to collect coats and other items until Jan. 17.

Those who’d like to make donations may bring coats, hats and gloves to the large receiving bin in the coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Donors who’d rather contribute funds may send a check to: Dean Jacobs, P.O. Box 911, Fremont, NE 68026. Make the check out to: Travel for Life Foundation.

They also may send funds to Jacobs via PayPal or Venmo. His email is dean@deanjacobs.org.

Jacobs is a world traveler, author, photographer and speaker, who encourages people to follow their dreams. Each week, he does inspirational work with students and staff at Omaha Nation Public School.

Omaha Nation is a school in Macy, the center of the tribal government for the Omaha, a federally recognized Midwestern Native American tribe.

Macy is in Thurston County, the poorest county in the state of Nebraska.

After learning last fall that several students in Macy didn’t have winter coats, Jacobs launched a coat-collecting endeavor.

“It’s a challenging situation anyway and cold winter days without proper gear just makes more hurdles to jump,” Jacobs said, adding, “We should never let a jacket stand in the way of a kid getting an education.”

Jacobs said he has been touched by the generosity of donors willing to believe they can make a difference.

“There are people who acknowledge that life is hard, but they can still do something to make it better,” he said. “It’s not like they’re ever going to meet the recipients of these coats so that’s a real act of generosity. It makes me very proud.”

Jacobs has seen the tender side of the coat collection.

He tells the story of a little girl, who was so upset when she tore her jacket on the playground.

The child’s teacher sent her to the office at Omaha Nation School.

There, she got a new coat.

“She called it her unicorn coat, because it was the color of a unicorn, like a pinkish color,” he said. “She loved it so much that she refused to take it off, so she sat in her desk with her new coat.”

Jacobs believes the child benefited in more than one way from the coat donation.

“That coat for her is much more than a warm coat. It’s a symbol that she matters, that somebody cares,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs has taken all coats donated for kids in Macy to the school. There, students, who need a coat, can get one.

“As word gets out, more kids have been showing up all the time,” he said.

Jacobs gained donations after he shared a Fremont Tribune story about the project on Facebook.

Jacobs also was asked if he could help children who attend Santee Community Schools on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska.

“I’m going to get them some coats, too,” he said. “I’ve already got a small stack that I’ve started working on for them.”

Jacobs has appreciated the donations for the kids in Macy.

“People are amazing,” he said. “When they trust where it’s going to go, people are very generous.”

Jacobs even got a donation from the parent of a former kindergarten-through-high school classmate. He hadn’t talked to this parent in 40 years.

“I’m so grateful for people’s generosity,” Jacobs said. “It’s really extraordinary. It’s a challenging time for people, but it tells you that people haven’t forgotten what it means to struggle and suffer. There’s more good people than bad and a project like this helps remind us of that.”

