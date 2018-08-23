Nationally-known quilt designer and teacher, Tony Jacobson, will be the featured speaker at Prairie Piecemakers’ meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
Many of Jacobson’s designs have appeared in Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, Easy Quilts and Quilting Quickly. Jacobson will teach the group how to let the fabric do most of the work so the finished quilt looks intricate and beautiful. He will share tips to make the quilting process more accurate, easier and faster.
Jacobson works with the Quilts of Valor Foundation as the graphic designer for their newsletter and serves on the National Quilts of Valor Foundation Board of Directors. He also creates unique, one-of-a-kind hand-dyed fabrics for his art quilts. He is the manager of Piece Works Quilt Shop in Winterset, Iowa.
Prairie Piecemakers welcomes visitors to their meeting held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Refreshments are at 6:30 p.m. and program is at 7 p.m. This month’s service project is The Hope Center. Members are asked to bring school supplies (pens, erasers, notebook paper), coloring books, frisbees, dolls and doll clothes.