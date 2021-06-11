Jamrog ordained as deacon

He lived in Fremont for about four months, but considers this community as his home. It’s a place where he went to see his grandparents, Jon and Wilma Hoeven, who had a cabin on a lake.

Jamrog graduated from Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School in 2011. From 2011 to 2014, he was student manager for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

He was a junior when he noticed he was more excited about the Bible study he’d started than working for the football team.

“I wanted to lead people to Jesus and that was more important than anything else in my life,” he said.

During a 2015 pilgrimage to Italy, he saw the place where St. Francis of Assisi grew up. He learned more about the lives of St. Ignatius of Loyola and St. Maria Gorreti.

He learned that St. Francis and St. Ignatius might not have had God at the center of their lives – at first – but when they had that defining moment and the Lord became their whole purpose for existing, God changed their life paths.

“I felt like I had that major shift in my life in Ukraine and now I realized that the priesthood is the best way to give myself away,” he said.

He noted something else.