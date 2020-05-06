Janet's Jungle providing organizations with plant fundraisers

Janet Saeger said the idea for Janet’s Jungle came after she wanted to provide a fundraiser for Trinity Lutheran School, where her two daughters attended.
A 1983 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in ornamental horticulture, she said she wanted to give the school something that could be held every year.
“Twenty-nine years ago, I did my first plant sale, and we’ve kind of revised it and we’ve grown with it,” Saeger said. “And we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Janet’s Jungle, founded in 1991, works with five different greenhouses within 100 miles of Fremont to provide fundraising sales for organizations.
Saeger, who works out of her house in Fremont, runs most of the business through janetsjungle.com and the company’s Facebook page.
“It was word of mouth at the very beginning, but now it’s almost exclusively online ordering,” she said. “So we provide that service as well so people can order through us online through the organization.”
Janet’s Jungle also has other employees, including a part-time worker year-round and seven part-time workers during the planting season. Saeger said she also has the help of her daughters throughout the year as well.
For the sales, Saeger works with local print shops to provide schools with catalogs for the sales to give to students.
“The students go out and they do the pre-sales of the materials, then they turn that back in and that’s entered into a database,” she said. “And then we provide the school with what they ordered and it fulfills those preorders that they have.”
Saeger said some of the most popular plants offered by Janet’s Jungle are the hanging baskets and max planters, a term used for larger plants.
“I started out with one particular kind of sale that we were doing, and we now offer five different types of plant sales,” she said. “We have a fall fundraiser, we have seeds sales and we have poinsettia sales at Christmas.”
With nearly three decades under her belt with Janet’s Jungle, Saeger said she’s found the experience to be extremely rewarding, as many of her business connections have lasted multiple years.
“It’s a long, long-term relationship, and so it’s great to see them again and again,” she said. ‘And they’re always happy with the product, so it just gives me a lot of satisfaction that I’m providing a quality product for my customers.”
