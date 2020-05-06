Janet's Jungle providing organizations with plant fundraisers

For the sales, Saeger works with local print shops to provide schools with catalogs for the sales to give to students.

“The students go out and they do the pre-sales of the materials, then they turn that back in and that’s entered into a database,” she said. “And then we provide the school with what they ordered and it fulfills those preorders that they have.”

Saeger said some of the most popular plants offered by Janet’s Jungle are the hanging baskets and max planters, a term used for larger plants.

“I started out with one particular kind of sale that we were doing, and we now offer five different types of plant sales,” she said. “We have a fall fundraiser, we have seeds sales and we have poinsettia sales at Christmas.”

With nearly three decades under her belt with Janet’s Jungle, Saeger said she’s found the experience to be extremely rewarding, as many of her business connections have lasted multiple years.

“It’s a long, long-term relationship, and so it’s great to see them again and again,” she said. ‘And they’re always happy with the product, so it just gives me a lot of satisfaction that I’m providing a quality product for my customers.”

