Midland University Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Jessica Janssen, is one of 17 senior-level administrators in higher education nationwide selected by the Council of Independent Colleges to participate in the 2019–2020 Executive Leadership Academy, the school announced recently.
The ELA is designed to prepare provosts and other vice presidents to serve as effective college presidents.
“Competition for the available places in the program was intense,” said Richard Ekman, CIC President in a release. “The review committee found the nomination materials to be most impressive. They, and I, believe that Jessica Janssen has the potential for highly effective leadership as a college or university president.”
Janssen received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Business Administration degree from Midland University.
“We value the work CIC does for private institutions like Midland and therefore are thrilled that Jessica was selected to participate in the Executive Leadership Academy program,” said Jody Horner, Midland University President. “This professional development opportunity aligns perfectly with our university’s vision to be relentlessly relevant. Her selection is well deserved, and we look forward to all that she will bring back to Midland as a result of her participation.”
Sixty-seven percent of participants in the first Executive Leadership Academy cohort (2011–2012) have since advanced in the higher education ranks, and 32 percent of participants in a recent cohort (2015–2016) have already moved up in the ranks.
“These indicators suggest that CIC is helping to meet the leadership needs of higher education by offering highly effective leadership development programs for modest fees to member institutions,” said Ekman.
The Executive Leadership Academy is co-sponsored by CIC, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), and the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI), with generous support from Academic Search, Inc. Linda M. Bleicken, president of AALI, will direct the program.
"I am sincerely honored to have been nominated and accepted into the Executive Leadership Academy,” said Jessica Janssen. “At each stage in my career, I have sought increased opportunities to build my skills as a leader, and I look forward to growing through the training, mentoring and leadership development offered through this esteemed program. I am truly humbled to be a part of a cohort of great leaders from public and private institutions from across the country, and cannot wait to soak up every opportunity to learn from their experiences."