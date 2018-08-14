Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Midland University
As she begins her job as director of performing arts at Midland University, Anne Sorensen-Wang will receive support from fellow Fremonter, Jessica (Strudthoff) Janssen in leading performing arts education at Midland.

Janssen, also a Fremont High School graduate, is vice president for institutional advancement where she oversees fundraising, alumni relations, community engagement and performing arts.

Both Sorensen-Wang and Janssen were previous students of Bryan Anderson and Mark Harman while at Fremont High School.

Janssen expressed excitement about Sorensen-Wang taking the job as MU’s director of performing arts.

“As Midland moves toward its vision of being Relentlessly Relevant, we are confident that a leader like Anne will push us to not only grow, but also be innovative in our pursuit to provide quality experiences that help our students as they prepare for a lifetime of appreciation for, and careers within, the performing arts,” Janssen said.

