JCF Days board has some new members

It’s time to look ahead.
That’s what John C. Fremont Days Inc., is doing with the election of new officers and five new board members.
Barry C. Reker will serve as board president from 2022-24. Mike Roth is vice president and Ruth Fischer, administrative director, will both serve through 2024.
The board of directors also is comprised of: Tracy Kaiser, treasurer; Tyler Rayl, secretary; Liz Rayl, auto and bike show director; Denise Dowty, children’s activities, balloon glow; Mike Roh, food court; Kevin Savoie, historical; Luis Delgado, sports/rodeo; Carol Fenske, logistics/parade; Jeff Miller, transportation; Abbie Strenger, Chautauqua tent; Connie Dostal, city park; Terri Dingwell, fundraising; Todd Cattlett, electrical portfolio.
In a prepared statement, Reker said promotions will be a shared directorship with Stacy Radford, who also will be in charge of the information booth, and Ali Taylor will co-chair promotions and rodeo.
“We are extremely excited to have several new board members on board!” Reker said. “They will bring with them new and innovative ideas; many new marketing skills and you will likely see the website change in appearance in the very near future.”
Reker anticipates public enthusiasm for the next Fremont Days festival set for July 8-10, 2022.
“We hope to be much further along in this COVID world, and truly think that people will be ready by July for some good summer fun!” he said. “Fremonters and visitors, alike, love the festival every year.”
Reker said the board will be searching for new vendors along with welcoming back those who haven’t attended in the park for the last several years.
“Obviously, there will be some rules like no knives, no guns, including fake guns or no knockoffs will be allowed for sale in the park, but we want the festival to become what it was in the past,” he said.
The board’s annual open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12 in the west meeting room of Fremont City Auditorium. The board of directors will listen to ideas and address public concerns.
Reker encourages the public to visit the organization’s website frequently. The site can be found at johncfremontdays.org.
New board of directors members are:
Abbie Strenger — This stay-at-home mom and homeschooler serves on the evangelism committee of United Faith Community Church and has an extensive musical background.
Allison (Ali) Taylor — A graphic design artist at Max D. Designs, Taylor has a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design and a bachelor of science degree in advertising at Morningside College. She was “Advertising Student of the Year” and president of the Advertising Club in 2016. She is a coach for girls junior Tiger basketball in the winter and spring.
Connie Dostal — The owner of Kiel’s Barbershop is a past secretary, vice president of and president of the North Bend Area Softball Association. She is a Clover Gang 4-H Club leader and a committee member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
Stacie Radford — A teller at Great Western Bank, Radford is a member/leader of Circle Group at Great Western Bank and a member of the Fremont football booster club. She’s also a member of Sinai Lutheran Church, Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Guild and American Legion Auxiliary.
Terri Dingwell — This Shelter Insurance agent is a member of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. She’s a Fremont Area Chamber Diplomat and a member and officer of the Milford Chamber. She’s a member and officer of the Pleasant Dale Women’s Club.
Reker said this is the first time in several years that John C. Fremont Days Inc., has had a full board.
“We are excited and moving forward with planning new events and bringing you one of the best John C. Fremont Days Festivals ever in 2021,” he said.