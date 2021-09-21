JCF Days board has some new members

“We hope to be much further along in this COVID world, and truly think that people will be ready by July for some good summer fun!” he said. “Fremonters and visitors, alike, love the festival every year.”

Reker said the board will be searching for new vendors along with welcoming back those who haven’t attended in the park for the last several years.

“Obviously, there will be some rules like no knives, no guns, including fake guns or no knockoffs will be allowed for sale in the park, but we want the festival to become what it was in the past,” he said.

The board’s annual open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12 in the west meeting room of Fremont City Auditorium. The board of directors will listen to ideas and address public concerns.

Reker encourages the public to visit the organization’s website frequently. The site can be found at johncfremontdays.org.

New board of directors members are:

Abbie Strenger — This stay-at-home mom and homeschooler serves on the evangelism committee of United Faith Community Church and has an extensive musical background.