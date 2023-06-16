Lynn Miller was so excited he could hardly speak.

The Lincoln man had just won the “Best of Show — Modified” trophy for his red Camaro in the Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Street competition.

Each year, Miller enters the competition against his brother, Lyle, who has a blue Camaro.

His brother always wins.

“It (the blue Camaro) shows so well that he always beats Lynn by just a couple points,” said Mike Holck, car show fundraising chair.

But 2022 was different. Lynn Miller had worked on his red ride and was elated to win the “Best of Show” trophy.

“It was a good show memory,” said Liz Rayl, car show chair.

This year, car buffs and spectators will have an opportunity to make more memories during the 2023 car, truck and bike show at the John C. Fremont Days festival. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15. Those who pre-register before July 1 can get a T-shirt and other items.

Registration forms are available at the Advance Services, Inc., office at 1900 E. Military Ave., or the johncfremontdays.org website. Flyers also are being distributed at area car shows.

The Main Street show offers 60 different classes for a variety of cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles. Vehicles can be finished or unfinished. Kids can bring their pedal cars.

“It’s just a little bit of everything,” Rayl said.

Trophies will be awarded, starting at 4 p.m.

Any vehicle entered in the competition automatically will be entered in a drawing for a nostalgic gas pump.

Judging and trophy awarding is expected to flow more smoothly this year.

“We partnered with EventMoto,” Rayl said. “They’re our new judges and they also have their own software.”

Rayl said things went well last year until computer malfunctions occurred and trophy distribution took longer.

“We’re hoping to combat that with the new judging software,” Holck said. “It should make everything more streamlined and I think the judging will be done a little quicker this time and be done even earlier. It will be easier to look up who’s been judged and who hasn’t been judged.”

Last year, 488 vehicles were entered in the competition. Event organizers estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people come to the show during the day.

“The streets are full,” Rayl said.

Besides seeing a host of vehicles, attendees can take in the ambience of the event.

“You walk down Main Street at 8 a.m. and you see all the guys waxing their cars,” Rayl said.

Main Street businesses often offer food specials. A barbecue contest will be underway in the parking lot behind LA Fireproof Door Co., bar and grill.

“So we’ll have the good smells,” Rayl said.

The National Anthem will be sung at noon and new Main Street speakers should provide opportunity for broadcasts all down the street.

Rayl appreciates the camaraderie she sees among car clubs.

She looks forward to the event.

“We’re hoping to be bigger and better,” she said. “We’ve got a really good committee this year. It will be our third show working as a team.”

Planning for a car show begins soon after the last one has taken place and continues throughout the year. Committee members who also meet bi-weekly all year include: Ryan Dorfmeyer, Shawn Hovendick and Collin Dorfmeyer.

The show’s namesake, John Kennedy, also stops by the event to provide information.

“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the countless volunteers who come out that day,” Rayl said.

She noted something else.

“It’s not just our car show,” Rayl said. “It’s the community’s car show and last year, our judges said it was the biggest car show — post-COVID — that they had judged in 2022.”