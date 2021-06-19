JCF Days planning history storytelling event at May Museum

Having worked the Nye Avenue Tour for years at John C. Fremont Days, Sue Reyzlik said she’s amazed by how interested people are in the stories she tells.
But not only are the participants invested in the history of the street, Reyzlik said a few of them have tidbits of information of their own to tell her.
“It’s just a story-sharing type of thing, and so this year, I just thought since we’re going back in, it would be nice to have a story-sharing opportunity with the history of Fremont,” she said.
For this year’s Saturday of JCF Days, Reyzlik will host a storytelling session with members of the Fremont community from 1-4 p.m. July 10 on the Louis E. May Museum grounds.
“It’ll be an opportunity to maybe learn something else or to refresh their memory and for us to share some information that we might be the only ones that have it or at least maybe to clarify something, too,” Reyzlik said. “Maybe somebody else will have a different perspective on it.”
Members of the public are invited to come listen to stories and view photos of the history of Fremont, as well as contribute their own. A table will be set up where participants can bring in pieces of history from their own experiences for the museum to archive.
“It’s low-key, but still, the documentation and the preservation and the sharing, I just think maybe it could be something special, or maybe a bust,” Reyzlik said. “But I think we at least have to try.”
Reyzlik, one of the founders of JCF Days and longtime executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful, is now retired and has written several children’s books.
At the event, Reyzlik said she plans on sharing stories about her family, the Greens, and their purchasing of Greens Greenhouse in the late 1890s, which then in turn inspired material for her books.
“So I’m going to be there and talking about my family and my relationship with my family and growing up in the greenhouse and how those events shaped these stories,” she said.
Reyzlik also wants to share the story of her family’s journey to Wyoming in an Oldsmobile, which was documented through writings by her aunt and photos.
“I’m going to share that, which isn’t anything really spectacular, but it sure is interesting to somebody who likes a story or how it was in 1916,” she said. “So I hope that people have fun, that they feel comfortable in sharing and that I hope that this grows and that when people see what it is, that it’s a recurring event.”
At the event, Daniel Christensen will share stories about the Fowler Mansion, Stefanie Westphal Callahan will talk about her family house on Linden and Nye avenues and Greg Beam will discuss Dan V. Stevens’ 1935 book “Cottonwood Yarns,” which involves tales of wildlife near the Cottonwoods estate.
“He’s got some interesting stories,” Reyzlik said. “And so it’s just an interesting group of people who have some familiar relationships with different places.”
Local author Joyce Winfield will also have copies of her book, “Forever Heroes,” for sale and discuss its contents, as it details the stories of more than 20 World War II veterans from Nebraska.
The event will feature a table with two volunteers where participants can bring copies of families or stories to be either researched or displayed at the museum.
“So we’re hoping to get the word out to give people an incentive to look and share,” Reyzlik said. “They don’t have to give them away, but if they were so inclined to make copies and share their stories, that just helps add to the information that’s available.”
Reyzlik said those interested in publicly sharing their stories can call her at 402-690-4926. As long as the accounts are true and verifiable, she said they’re welcome to discuss them with others.
“It isn’t just a history of 100 years ago, this can be history of the ‘50s or ‘60s or ‘70s,” Reyzlik said. “There’s a certain period of time in recent history where there’s just not any documentation.”
With this being the first event, Reyzlik said she’s hoping the participants will be able to paint a better picture of the history of Fremont through the storytelling.
“Maybe there’s something that people can share that you might not think is a big insight, but is because there just isn’t a record,” she said. “But that’s my hope, is that people get involved, they see some value in documenting this and sharing it.”