JCF Days planning history storytelling event at May Museum

Having worked the Nye Avenue Tour for years at John C. Fremont Days, Sue Reyzlik said she’s amazed by how interested people are in the stories she tells.

But not only are the participants invested in the history of the street, Reyzlik said a few of them have tidbits of information of their own to tell her.

“It’s just a story-sharing type of thing, and so this year, I just thought since we’re going back in, it would be nice to have a story-sharing opportunity with the history of Fremont,” she said.

For this year’s Saturday of JCF Days, Reyzlik will host a storytelling session with members of the Fremont community from 1-4 p.m. July 10 on the Louis E. May Museum grounds.

“It’ll be an opportunity to maybe learn something else or to refresh their memory and for us to share some information that we might be the only ones that have it or at least maybe to clarify something, too,” Reyzlik said. “Maybe somebody else will have a different perspective on it.”

Members of the public are invited to come listen to stories and view photos of the history of Fremont, as well as contribute their own. A table will be set up where participants can bring in pieces of history from their own experiences for the museum to archive.