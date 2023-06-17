Keene Memorial Library’s next Monday Special Event is Jeff Quinn’s Magic Show.
Shows are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free. No registration is required.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
