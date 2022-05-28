Jeffrey's Journey: Man loses more than 100 pounds

Jeffrey Singleton had to do something.

At 5 feet, 7 inches tall, the Fremont man weighed 285 pounds and had a 46-inch waist. Because of his weight, he was uncomfortable sitting next to other people in tight spaces, like on an airplane. He’d seek a table at a restaurant instead of trying to squeeze into a booth.

Worst of all, Singleton said he was taking four pills daily due to his high blood pressure. He was on chronic pain medication as well.

Then came the day in 2021 when Singleton’s physician, Dr. Jason Dinsmoor, was ready to prescribe a fifth pill for Singleton’s blood pressure.

Singleton realized he’d either get heavier or lighter in the next year.

“I had to make a decision on whether I was going to be 300 pounds (in total weight) or 25 pounds lighter,” Singleton said.

It was up to him.

“I had to make a choice,” he said.

Singleton asked Dinsmoor if he’d be there for him as he lost the weight.

And he was.

Today, Singleton is a man transformed. Now weighing 179 pounds — more than 100 pounds less than when he began making lifestyle changes — Singleton recalls the steps he took to lose weight and the people, like Dinsmoor, who helped him.

And Singleton wants to help others.

Looking back, Singleton said he came from a culture where people ate greasy, fried foods. He mindlessly ate while watching television, munching on a whole bag of chips until — before he knew it — he’d eaten all of them.

“I wasn’t conscious of what I was eating,” he said. “I was eating whenever I wanted to. I didn’t have a schedule. I just didn’t have a real healthy diet.”

Singleton began to gain weight.

“It snuck up on me and I was afraid of the scale,” he said. “I knew I was getting bigger, because my clothes weren’t fitting.”

He’d try to lose weight.

“I would have reprieves where I would go ahead and try to get my life together and try to do better and work out, but I would always stop,” he said. “I would never get to a place where I could say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

But after realizing he’d need to be on a fifth blood pressure medication, Singleton asked Dinsmoor to be available as he took off the weight.

“You could just tell he wanted to make a change. He didn’t want to be on all these medicines,” said Dinsmoor, who was a primary care physician in Fremont and worked at Methodist Fremont Health.

Singleton would need Dinsmoor’s guidance as he lost weight and his medications needed to be adjusted accordingly.

“Doctors are very important in this whole process, because you are coming off the medication and if you do it wrong it could be harmful,” Singleton said.

Singleton said he talked to himself in a mirror — telling himself he could lose the weight.

On Jan. 12, 2021, Singleton joined the Fremont Family YMCA and started working out.

He encouraged himself — even giving himself a High Five — every time he went on the elliptical machine.

“You can be around a thousand people, but you have to take this journey by yourself. You put the weight on. You’ve got to take the weight off,” he said.

Even so, Singleton recalls how much Y staff and members encouraged him.

He remembers an elderly man, who said nothing, but would pump his fist in the air indicating Singleton should keep exercising.

“They don’t even know how much they motivated me,” Singleton said. “I fed off of everybody’s energy who had something positive to say or to do.”

Singleton recorded everything he ate and drank. For instance, he wrote down how much water he drank or what time he ate cereal. He ate a little wheat bread, but no potatoes, rice or pasta and no processed foods for the first year.

Singleton started to eat a lot of vegetables. He eats salmon, turkey and chicken.

He quit eating “bad snacks.” He never really drank soda and doesn’t like sweets.

“My biggest problem was chips,” he said.

So he quit buying them and even avoids the store aisles where they’re sold.

“Don’t have them in your house,” Singleton said. “If they’re not there, you won’t pick them up.”

Singleton stopped mindless eating, and continued to write down that banana he ate at 11 a.m. or the turkey sandwich he had at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s making me accountable,” he said, showing little spiral notebooks filled with his notes.

He stayed in contact with Dinsmoor.

“Whenever I needed to talk to him about what was going on, he was there,” Singleton said.

Singleton used a machine at the Y to take his blood pressure after working out and make sure it stayed where it needed to be. As he reached a certain point, Singleton could cut down on the medication — but only under his doctor’s guidance.

Dinsmoor said Singleton had doctor’s visits with him about every two months.

“When he came back and had lost weight, you knew we had something there,” Dinsmoor said. “We knew we were on the right track. He was not only eating right, he was also working out.”

Dinsmoor commends Singleton.

“He wants to give me a lot of credit for this, but I can’t really take much credit. He was the guy doing this,” Dinsmoor said.

After a 15-month journey, Singleton said he’s at the weight he wants and plans to continue what he’s doing.

Singleton said he gets up early in the morning to pray and read his Bible.

“On your weight loss journey, you’re going to call out to God a lot,” he said.

Singleton does stretching exercises and leaves at 4:30 a.m. to go to the YMCA gym. He works out on the elliptical and does weight training five days a week.

Since losing the weight, Singleton, 58, has more energy.

He’s undergone an overall transformation.

“It wasn’t just weight,” Singleton said. “It was mind, body. It was soul. It was finances. It was everything. I took control of the whole process, because I knew it needed to be more than just losing weight.”

Singleton said he strives to be effective in a positive way and hopes to share his story. He wants to encourage others and give them hope.

He appreciates the Y.

“I can’t say enough about the Y,” he said. “When it was 34 below zero, they were out here. I don’t have family here, but they have somehow made me a family.”

He pauses to wipe away tears.

Singleton speaks highly of Dinsmoor, now a full-time hospitalist at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

“He was a caring, understanding, respectful doctor,” Singleton said. “I had to take part in my own rescue, but he was a part of it. He would make sure I was doing the right things. He would always be available for me and that was more than enough.”

Singleton is a grateful person.

“I’m so blessed,” he said. “If I were any more blessed, I would be twins.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.