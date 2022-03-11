Jehovah's Witnesses reach Fremont community with a modified ministry

Debra Dickes would rarely go more than a few days without going door to door or visiting Bible students as part of her volunteer ministry.

Sometimes, the Hooper resident drove more than 100 miles in a day as she traveled to surrounding towns to share her Bible-based message.

That abruptly changed in the spring of 2020 when Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions.

Two years later, Dickes is busier than ever. But instead of driving to community members’ homes, she now joins fellow Witnesses in writing letters and making phone calls to provide encouragement from the Bible.

“I never realized before how much time was used in travel,” Dickes said. With the shift to a virtual ministry, “it frees up our time to help others, to talk to others. We do keep very busy, but it’s a productive busy.”

Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized. In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide.

In fact, the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the second-largest percentage increase since 1990.

“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”

Before each personal ministry session, Dickes checks the featured article on the homepage of jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, for topics she believes could benefit her local community.

“People are recognizing things are not right with the world. Hopefully, we can help them to see things will get better,” she said. “We find when we call people and share an encouraging Scripture with them, they’re very grateful.”

Dickes also sends letters to ones with whom she previously had Bible discussions in person, with good results.

Prior to the pandemic, one woman had been particularly difficult to reach at home again due to her busy schedule. But when Dickes sent her a letter and included her phone number, the woman responded and the two now enjoy regular Bible discussions over Zoom.

Some whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed because of age and poor health said they feel reenergized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.

Dickes, 64, said these adjustments have given her more stamina and she does not tire as easily, allowing her to devote Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturday mornings to her ministry. Despite the long hours devoted to helping others, she ends each day feeling refreshed.

“When we’re able to help someone or encourage someone, actually, we’re getting benefit from it,” she said. “We’re getting encouragement.”

Sharing the Bible’s hope remotely has proven to be an effective method in reaching more people. The fewer than 3,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alaska can now rapidly preach across the 586,000 square miles of their sparsely populated state.

“We’re talking to more people in a day than we did in a month,” said Marlene Sadowski of Ketchikan.

The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, translated into more than 1,000 languages, has also leveraged the organization’s outreach.

After starting a free self-paced Bible course on jw.org in December 2019, Lisa Owen of Moriarty, New Mexico, requested a free, interactive Bible study over Zoom.

She was one of almost 20,000 baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses last year in the United States in private settings, including backyard swimming pools, tubs and even rivers.

“JW.ORG gave me somewhere to learn, somewhere to land, and to start living the way God wants me to. It taught me so much,” Owen said.

To start an online Bible study course, request a visit or attend a virtual meeting locally, visit jw.org.

