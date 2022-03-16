Jensen hosting petition signing event

Mark Jensen, a volunteer with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s Nebraska Medical Cannabis Campaign, will be hosting a petition signing event from 10:30 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Jensen Technology, 2225 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
Jensen will have petition sheets for Dodge and the surrounding counties.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
