editor's pick top story

Jensen hosting petition signing event

Local News

Mark Jensen, a volunteer with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s Nebraska Medical Cannabis Campaign, will be hosting a petition signing event from 10:30 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Jensen Technology, 2225 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.

Jensen will have petition sheets for Dodge and the surrounding counties.

