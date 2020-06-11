Jensen nears end of signature drive for medical marijuana amendment

"It took away two full months," Jensen said. "At that time, they were just planning on rolling out paid petitioners in the field. They were expressing this to be a prime signature gathering time, but we lost eight weeks of that."

Despite the setback, Jensen feels confident he will be able to reach his goal by the deadline.

"Statewide is confident that we can get there so I'm confident that I can do my part in Dodge County," he said. "I have a pen and will travel, that's kind of my plan anyway."

Jensen will hold a signature-gathering event on the northeast corner of 21st and I street on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plans to travel to families during the Father's Day weekend to collect signatures.

At times, Jensen said it can be frustrating running into opposing views on medical marijuana. He believes medical marijuana legislation could have been passed years ago, but some see the name alone and are turned away.

"If they did not have the terms 'cannabis' or 'medical marijuana' associated with it, they would have been passed years ago," he said. "They're immediately closed off to it."