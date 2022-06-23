Jensen plans medical marijuana petition signing event

Mark Jensen will be hosting a medical marijuana petition signing event on Saturday, June 25, in Fremont.
Jensen will be set up from 9 a.m. until at least 1 p.m. at 644 W. Military Ave. He will have petitions available for Dodge County and several surrounding counties.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
