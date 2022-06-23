 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jensen plans medical marijuana petition signing event

Medical marijuana
Associated Press file photo

Mark Jensen will be hosting a medical marijuana petition signing event on Saturday, June 25, in Fremont.

Jensen will be set up from 9 a.m. until at least 1 p.m. at 644 W. Military Ave. He will have petitions available for Dodge County and several surrounding counties.

