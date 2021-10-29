Jensen renewing marijuana legalization petitions with weekend event

In September 2020, the Nebraska Supreme Court voted to remove a ballot issue concerning the legalization of medical marijuana.

“They said the medical marijuana one didn’t meet the criteria, and the gambling one did,” Fremont City Councilmember Mark Jensen said. “So that was a big disappointment for us obviously.”

Now heading into the 2022 election year, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s Nebraska Medical Cannabis Campaign is working on two marijuana-related issues on the upcoming ballot.

Jensen, a volunteer with the committee, will host a petition-signing event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jensen Technology at 2225 N. Clarkson St.

The first petition, the Medical Cannabis Patient Protection Act, will create a statute that removes penalties for possession of limited amounts of medical cannabis.

Additionally, the second petition, the Medical Cannabis Regulation Act, will create the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission, which will regulate the manufacturing and possession of cannabis in the state.

In order to go before the secretary of state to be placed on the ballot, the petitions require 122,274 signatures by July 8, 2022.

Nebraskans for Marijuana, co-chaired by Sens. Adam Morfeld and Anna Wishart, gathered more than 182,000 signatures in 2020, which Jensen was a part of doing so.

“I really don’t have a personal attribution to this, other than that I’ve gotten more involved and more interested in this as I’ve gotten involved in the campaign and met people and seen what was going on,” he said.

Regardless of how people feel about recreational marijuana use, Jensen said medical cannabis can be used to treat health issues such as chronic pain.

“There’s a lot of different products here that need to be used in a lot of different ways,” he said. “The list is growing longer of the different ailments things can safely and effectively treat.”

For example, Jensen said the campaign is endorsed by organizations such as the Nebraska Epilepsy Foundation.

“They’re trying to get it to children who have seizures daily so that it can not be completely controlled, but can provide some relief to where you might drop it by 40, 50, 60, 70, 80% of what’s happening to them,” he said. “And it’s important for those who really are trying very hard to get this done.”

As well as Jensen Technology, Jensen said petitions will be available at other locations during their regular business hours, including Ambient Crystals at 141 W. Military Ave. and Kure CBD and Vape at 33 W. Sixth St. and 3341 E. 24th St., Suite 110.

Jensen said people can find more information on the ballots and medical marijuana or volunteer for the campaign by visiting nebraskamarijuana.org or contacting him at jensenmwj@hotmail.com.

With the issue’s potential to hit the ballot next year, Jensen said he’s hopeful and expects to see even more support for the campaign.

“There are some families here that have been working on getting this done for over a decade, and I applaud their resilience,” he said. “I’m confident we can push this over the finish line this time.”

