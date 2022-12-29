Jensen to perform during opera house luncheon

Joy Jensen was 2 when she made her singing debut.

The daughter of evangelists, she was in church with her parents when they and her 4-year-old brother got up to sing. The little girl, who was sitting on a woman’s lap, watched her sibling walk to the front of the sanctuary.

She decided to join him.

“I jumped off the lady’s lap, ran to the front, stood next to my brother and sang my little heart out on ‘Jesus Loves Me,’” Jensen said. “I’ve been singing ever since.”

On Jan. 4, the Fremont woman will sing in a different venue when she and family and friends perform during the First Wednesday Luncheon in Fremont Opera House.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon in the building at 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person and reservations are requested by noon Monday, Jan. 2. Tickets are available at http://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332.

Jensen will sing a variety of secular oldies, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “When I Fall in Love” and “Where the Boys Are.”

Other local musicians will join Jensen during the show. Amy Spies will play keyboards and sing some numbers with Jensen. Spies’ spouse, Mike, will play guitar and Jim Campbell will play drums.

Jensen and her husband, Chaplain Scott Jensen, have three children, who will be part of the performance as well.

Their children, Kelsey Johansen of the Twin Cities in Minnesota and Britt Jensen of Fremont, will sing and Chase Jensen of Brookings, South Dakota, will play guitar. Jensen’s mom, Arlene Brewer of Fremont, will sing as well.

Looking back, Joy Jensen recalls her early beginnings in music.

“I was born into a very musical family,” Jensen said. “My father, Roy, was a minister and my parents traveled all the time and were in different churches every week.”

Jensen said her parents practiced in the car while the family traveled.

“My older brother, John, and I basically learned to sing along with them as they were practicing,” Jensen said.

Jensen’s brother was 3 years old when he began singing with his parents in church services.

“I would practice with him,” Jensen said.

Then came the day when Jensen ran to the front of a church to sing with her brother and parents.

She would continue singing in churches. She sang in choirs in high school and college.

Since 2009, Jensen has sung with the Fremont-based Broad Street Revue musical group.

She’s also sung with Mike and Amy Spies, when they’ve performed in shows in the opera house.

Jensen will provide backup vocals when the Spies will perform during an evening show on Feb. 17 in the opera house.

“I’m excited about that,” Jensen said.

In the meantime, Jensen hopes the public will attend the luncheon for a host of reasons.

“From the opera house’s perspective, I think they like to see people come through the doors to learn more about the opera house and all of the things they’re doing there,” Jensen said. “For me, I hope people come, because we’re going to have a lot of fun and it would be kind of boring to sing to myself.”

Lee Meyer, FOH executive director, also invites the public to come to the luncheon.

“I hope they attend, because Joy has a wonderful voice,” Meyer said. “I think many have heard her during Broad Street Revue performances and — if they haven’t — they will certainly find that she is a very talented singer and so are her family and friends who are going to join her. It’s going to be very enjoyable and we like to show off our local talent.”

On Feb. 1, the luncheon will feature excerpts from the Midland University production of the musical, “Dogfight,” directed by Dan Hays, director of theater activities.

“That will be a really nice,” Meyer said. “He always does a great job.”